June 27, PM Weather Forecast Update-More Heat Ahead, But a Few Opportunities for Storms

Working on this!
More soon!
A few isolated to spotty storms are possible Friday night-Saturday morning (25%) with cooler weather on Saturday with lowering humidity.
Highs should run 84-89 with north to northwest wind.
45
You can see the extreme heat building with the intense upper ridge after July 4.
The "Ring of Fire" will set up on the periphery of the most intense heat with the greatest instability.
Thoughts are that the first couple big complexes of severe storms will track north & northeast of the viewing area as we are are bathed in increasingly intense heat.
As upper trough punches into Ontario, thinking is that the orientation of the upper ridge will change slightly with a slight contraction.
This will allow a couple of "Ridge Riders" in the "Ring of Fire" to impact our area.
Given the extreme instability & our intense heat, severe weather risk would occur.
You have to watch these as if the shear & conditions turn out just right, you end up with a Progressive Derecho in this situation. We will watch that for our area, but it appears that we may see a couple rounds of storms with very welcome rainfall here.
This would occur around/near July 10.
45
45
45
45
45
45