June 27, 7 AM Weather Forecast Update – Dry weather continues with comfortable temperatures

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! High pressure will be the primary driver for much of the week. This morning will begin with clear skies and refreshing outdoor temperatures. Lows this morning are in the mid 50s.
Since we had a cold front move through the area Sunday, cooler and dry air will ensue for the next few days ahead.
This afternoon will remain clear with some upper-level clouds possible. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s with N winds 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Morning lows on Tuesday morning will be nice and cool. We’ll have temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to lower 80s area-wide with plenty of sunshine and south winds 5 mph.
Wednesday and Thursday
Warmer temperatures will begin to work in with highs back into the upper 80s on Wednesday. Thursday, high temperatures will be back into the mid to lower 90s. Oppressive heat will not be likely but dew points will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s indicating some mugginess. Both days will continue to give us plenty of sunshine.
Friday
An inbound cold front will begin to migrate into our area Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be hot and a bit muggier with highs in the mid 90s and a few more clouds around. A few isolated thunderstorms may be possible.
4th of July Weekend
As we move into Saturday, The front will pass through early Saturday. It is far too early to give an exact timing on the arrival of the front. As of now, some storms may be possible Friday night/Saturday early morning. Severe storm potential (as of now) looks to be Marginal but we will continue to monitor.
Cooler temperatures will begin to move in on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. High pressure builds back in for the remainder of the weekend and into Monday. Highs may be back in the mid-80s by Monday.