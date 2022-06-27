June 27, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Heat Ahead, But a Few Opportunities for Storms

Highs today reached 75-82 with very low dew points in the 30s to 40s. With the wind & worsening drought (despite that little bit of rainfall this weekend), we actually has a pasture field fire reported today near Walton.
Given the dry soils & abundant sunshine, it was pretty impressive how we kept the temperature down from getting more like 80-85.
Tonight will be crisp & cool with the coolest night since the beginning of the month at 49-54.
With lots of sun, highs of 80-86 are likely tomorrow with very low humidity & a light southwest wind, followed by 56-62 tomorrow night, then lots of sunshine & 86-91 Wednesday.
The humidity still looks very low Wednesday & even into Thursday, but Thursday will warm up to 92-97 for highs.
Wednesday & Thursday will feature southwest wind 10-20 mph.
Higher humidity should not arrive until later Friday with highs 92-98 & southwest winds 13-25 mph. Heat indices may reach 96-103 late.
A few isolated to spotty storms are possible Friday night-Saturday morning (25%) with cooler weather on Saturday with lowering humidity.
Highs should run 84-89 with north to northwest wind.
We turn a bit cooler after the cold front passes & upper ridge contracts.
The three areas of tropical interest & potential development would tend to move & impact Nicaragua to Mexico & Texas to Louisiana as the upper ridge carries them more west rather than north & northwest.
You can see the extreme heat building with the intense upper ridge after July 4.
The "Ring of Fire" will set up on the periphery of the most intense heat with the greatest instability.
Thoughts are that the first couple big complexes of severe storms will track north & northeast of the viewing area as we are are bathed in increasingly intense heat.
As upper trough punches into Ontario, thinking is that the orientation of the upper ridge will change slightly with a slight contraction.
This will allow a couple of "Ridge Riders" in the "Ring of Fire" to impact our area.
Given the extreme instability & our intense heat, severe weather risk would occur.
You have to watch these as if the shear & conditions turn out just right, you end up with a Progressive Derecho in this situation. We will watch that for our area, but it appears that we may see a couple rounds of storms with very welcome rainfall here.
This would occur around/near July 10.
Hopefully we can get that "Ring of Fire" back in for later July with the intense heat. That would bring us very welcome rainfall as much of the tropical remnants track on the underbelly of the upper ridge south & southwest of our are region.
August & September still favor drier & hotter than normal conditions.
The wildcard would be the tropics. If we can get multiple tropical systems in here or deep, deep tropical moisture we could get some welcome rainfall.