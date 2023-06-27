June 27, 2:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Thick Smoke Plume Returns....Severe Weather & Welcome Rainfall Ahead (But Much Muggier Weather).....

Highs will only run in the 70s today with low clouds clearing rapidly late for the area, revealing a pale, smoky sky.
Bad air quality & thick smoke at the surface & aloft will occur the rest of today through tonight & into part of tomorrow. The smoke departs tomorrow evening.
Sore throats, shortness of breath, headaches & the smoky odor will occur as the worst air quality of the Summer so far occurs this evening-tonight.
Smoke will become trapped underneath inversion near the surface, resulting in thick smoke amidst some patchy fog.
It may be a good time to postpone that morning run or walk Wednesday.
It will be a cool night with lows 50-55. If not for the smoke, I'd go cooler.
Wednesday will feature hazy sunshine with smoky skies, but some increasing high & mid clouds in the afternoon-evening. Highs of 82-86 are expected with east to southeast winds & low, low humidity (dew points 47-54).
We drop to 66-69 Wednesday night with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy. Some scattered showers & storms will develop with around 40-45% coverage. There is the risk of an isolated severe storm through Thursday morning for hail.
After that, the sun appears & we heat up & turn muggy. Dew points should rise to 68-74 after 63-66 in the morning. Highs should reach 87-93 with heat indices peaking at 92-99.
Winds will be south-southeast, turning to the south at 15-25 mph.
We are on the edge of the extreme Texas ridge with the record heat!
With that, outflow boundary from any morning showers/storms will set up & tend to align near the difference between our 88-93 & the 95-100 in central Illinois to southwestern Indiana.
That boundary will be monitored for the potential of a few random supercell storms late afternoon with hail, wind & isolated tornado risk.
Some supercells or a cluster of storms should fire on periphery of that extreme heat Thursday late day over northern Illinois & move southeastward.
Those storms or that cluster would pose wind, hail & isolated tornado threat. With time, with southeast progression, I may organize into a large complex of storms (a.k.a. MCS or Mesoscale Convective System).
Current parameters suggest an upgrade to ENHANCED RISK (3 out of 5 on the scale). The last Storm Prediction Center update was 2:31 a.m. with us in the MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK (1 or 2 out of 5) in our area. I feel strongly there will be an eventual upgrade.
You can see how the modeling is blowing up the storms with the Simulated IR satellite imagery:
After storms Thursday late afternoon-evening, it appears another round will occur on the periphery of the heat wave (which shifts eastward a bit), riding the outflow boundary moving back northward from the earlier storms.
After 65-68 for lows with some patchy fog in the morning, southerly winds at 15-25 mph, temperatures reaching 88-93 (heat indices 94-100), mean severe storms possible Friday late afternoon-evening.
Current parameters suggest SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK (2 to 3 out of 5) in the viewing area with wind, isolated tornado & hail risk.
You can see storms continue to pivot around the extreme Texas ridge, but it will tend to contract with time.
So, after more storms Saturday & a few showers & storms Sunday & Monday (severe risk confined to Saturday with MARGINAL to SLIGHT parameters) & highs in the muggy 80s, we may see a bit of a lull by Tuesday (just in time for the 4th!).
Highs look to run in the low to mid 80s on the 4th with the humidity cut down a bit.
Hot ridge contracts much more July 5-7.
So, Wednesday-Friday of next week (July 5-7) shows frequent bouts of showers & storms with stalled frontal boundary & potential of tropical system moving into southern U.S. (tropical depression or tropical storm). It may even end up as an upper low too in the Gulf to southern U.S., which till move northeastward, puling the tropical moisture northward into our area.
Any severe weather risk Wednesday-Friday looks MARGINAL to low-end SLIGHT (1 or 2 out of 5 on the scale) at this point.
Locally-heavy rainfall is expected with potential of some flash flooding.
However, by July 9-10, the extreme ridge will tend to rapidly re-expand northward.
A round of severe storms may impact our area around July 10 or 11.
100 is possible in Missouri, while we see 85-90.
After that, brief bout of drier, cooler air should bring 78-84 with lows 56-61.
There is no sign of that extreme Texas hot dome or ridge overrunning our area through at least July 27.
The overall trend is to keep it centered west & southwest of our area, giving us opportunities for welcome rainfall (storms) while holding temperatures in-check largely in the 80s with some 90-93s. There WILL be MUCH higher humidity, however, with much wetter soils & more lush vegetation. It wouldn't surprise me to see a bout of 77-81 dew points. Heat indices well over 100 could occur on a few occasions.
I will continue to watch that ridge like a hawk, but there is still no big confidence it will overspread our area through the 27th.
Rainfall still does look overall above normal for July.
Upper jet pattern late July: