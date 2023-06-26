June 26, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast-Much Wetter, Stormier Pattern On Periphery of Extremely Hot Upper Ridge...

Highs today only reached 73-79 over the viewing area.
Rainfall this evening was nice & soaking in parts of the eastern half of the area, but the west & southwest saw little to nothing.
Multiple clusters or complexes of showers/storms are expected on the periphery of expanding, extreme upper ridge in our area Thursday-Sunday.
Some additional rounds are also possible early next week.
The extreme heat will be held at bay & we should run in the 80s to as high as the lower 90s with high humidity.
Thursday & Friday afternoon-evening both feature SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters in our area (official SPC forecast will be forthcoming in the Convective Outlook, however).
Some severe risk is also possible Saturday.
It appears that the risk may subside Sunday through Monday, but may increase around Tuesday of next week.
After some more showers & storms mid-next week, it is possible that a tropical system may make a Gulf Coast landfall & impact us or areas nearby late next week.
The overall trend even well into July is extreme hot ridge in Texas, while rounds of showers & storms occurs on the periphery of that ridge with continued potential of showers/storms & some severe weather.
Overall trend late this week to mid-July:
It looks like overall improvement in the drought through July with above normal rainfall. We may not shake the D0-D1 status, but we will see great improvement.
Temperatures do not look out of control for July. In fact, we still look to end up normal to a bit below normal temperature-wise.
August features likely wetter weather up to August 10, then lots of dry weather in the latter half of the month (unless we see a tropical system make it in here). We may have a random 100 on a single day from sudden surge in the Texas ridge. Given the rainfall in July, getting to 100 would prove difficult, but a random 94-98 is possible on a single day (with high humidity) in an overall pretty temperature July.
Based on analogs of moderate to strong El Nino Modokis, current & projected sea surface temperature patterns & their feedbacks and modeling of the upcoming Fall & Winter:
Winter 2023-24 looks warmer than normal here per average mean temperature, but colder than normal across the southern half of the U.S.
Winter looks drier than normal here, but precipitation is above to much-above normal across the southern half of the U.S. & along the Northeast coast.
In terms of snowfall, we look below normal.
Trend is heavy snowfall in the central & southern parts of the West & some heavy, wet snows in parts of Texas & some wet snows in the South to parts of the Northeast driving up the totals.
Very strong subtropical may promote higher risk of severe weather events in the South & over California to Arizona.