June 25, AM Weather Forecast Update-Drier Regime Continues....

Increasing clouds & a few isolated showers with temperatures held in check will occur this morning to part of the afternoon.
Skies will clear later today with a temperature rebound to highs of 88-92 with heat indices peaking 91-96 later today.
Wind will be south-southwest 8-15 mph.
Complex of severe storms will move through eastern Iowa, northwestern to western Illinois & parts of Missouri tonight, but it looks to bypass our area, riding instability, high humidity & heat gradient to our southwest & west. It will tend to curve to the right.
At this point, we may get a couple to few isolated showers overnight-early Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will run in the 70s.
Sunday will feature clearing skies, dropping humidity & highs 86-91 with northwest winds 10-23 mph.
Lows of 55-60 are expected Sunday night with mostly clear to clear skies.
Monday looks sunny to mostly sunny with highs 80-86 & very low dew points in the 40s to 50 with a north wind 9-14 mph.
Monday night (given the very dry air, clear skies & light to calm winds) lows will drop to 49-55.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny to sunny with highs 82-87 with the wind turning to the east to southeast 5-10 mph. The air still looks very dry with dew points in the 40s.
After 55-60 Tuesday night, highs Wednesday should reach 88-93. The wind, turning to the southwest looks dry with dew points in the 50s.
The hot upper ridge expands greatly Wednesday-Thursday.
Upper level winds:
