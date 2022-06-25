 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

June 25, AM Weather Forecast Update-Drier Regime Continues....

  • 0
June 25, AM Weather Forecast Update-Drier Regime Continues....

Increasing clouds & a few isolated showers with temperatures held in check will occur this morning to part of the afternoon.

Skies will clear later today with a temperature rebound to highs of 88-92 with heat indices peaking 91-96 later today.

Wind will be south-southwest 8-15 mph.

3

Complex of severe storms will move through eastern Iowa, northwestern to western Illinois & parts of Missouri tonight, but it looks to bypass our area, riding instability, high humidity & heat gradient to our southwest & west.  It will tend to curve to the right.

At this point, we may get a couple to few isolated showers overnight-early Sunday morning.

Lows tonight will run in the 70s.

2

Sunday will feature clearing skies, dropping humidity & highs 86-91 with northwest winds 10-23 mph.

Lows of 55-60 are expected Sunday night with mostly clear to clear skies.

Monday looks sunny to mostly sunny with highs 80-86 & very low dew points in the 40s to 50 with a north wind 9-14 mph.

Monday night (given the very dry air, clear skies & light to calm winds) lows will drop to 49-55.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny to sunny with highs 82-87 with the wind turning to the east to southeast 5-10 mph.  The air still looks very dry with dew points in the 40s.

After 55-60 Tuesday night, highs Wednesday should reach 88-93.  The wind, turning to the southwest looks dry with dew points in the 50s.

The hot upper ridge expands greatly Wednesday-Thursday.

Upper level winds:

3

45

1

45

45

45

45

45

45

45

Recommended for you