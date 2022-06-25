June 25, 8:30 AM Weather Forecast Update-Drier Regime Continues....

Increasing clouds & a few isolated showers with temperatures held in check will occur this morning to part of the afternoon.
Skies will clear later today with a temperature rebound to highs of 88-92 with heat indices peaking 91-96 later today.
Wind will be south-southwest 8-15 mph.
Complex of severe storms will move through eastern Iowa, northwestern to western Illinois & parts of Missouri tonight, but it looks to bypass our area, riding instability, high humidity & heat gradient to our southwest & west. It will tend to curve to the right.
At this point, we may get a couple to few isolated showers overnight-early Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will run in the 70s.
Sunday will feature clearing skies, dropping humidity & highs 86-91 with northwest winds 10-23 mph.
Lows of 55-60 are expected Sunday night with mostly clear to clear skies.
Monday looks sunny to mostly sunny with highs 80-86 & very low dew points in the 40s to 50 with a north wind 9-14 mph.
Monday night (given the very dry air, clear skies & light to calm winds) lows will drop to 49-55.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny to sunny with highs 82-87 with the wind turning to the east to southeast 5-10 mph. The air still looks very dry with dew points in the 40s.
After 55-60 Tuesday night, highs Wednesday should reach 88-93. The wind, turning to the southwest looks dry with dew points in the 50s.
The hot upper ridge expands greatly Wednesday-Thursday. By Thursday & Friday, highs of 94-100 are possible. Humidity will not substantially rise until Friday night, however.
Upper level winds:
The upper level winds show a bit of a trough contracting the ridge a bit.
That trough & weak surface cold front may bring isolated storms (25%) next Saturday morning.
Lows in the 70s in the morning are expected.
There are a few isolated storms next Saturday morning, followed by a dry afternoon with dropping humidity levels & sunshine with morning southwest wind becoming northwest 9-15 mph.
Highs of 87-91 are expected.
The ridge will contract & surface cold front should stall near the Ohio River for Saturday PM to Monday.
That will bring a couple rounds of storms to that area.
However, we look to stay largely dry with highs 87-91 Sunday, July 2 & 88-91 Monday, July 3.
The front may move back north as a warm front around July 4. It is possible now that we see a random isolated storm, but coverage should only run around 15%.
Highs July 4 look to run 88-93 with higher humidity later in the day & that evening.
At this point, it still looks like our best shot for more widespread storms with very welcome rainfall is around July 9 or 10.
Between July 5 & that time, it may heat up to 95-101 with heat indices eventually reaching 100-110.
At that point of around July 9 or 10, a "Ridge Rider" or two (storm complexes in the "Ring of Fire" on the periphery of the intense, hot upper ridge may occur.
This may occur actually in the very early morning hours of July 9 & we may see another round evening of July 10 (preliminary timing that is subject to tweaks).
It may be 105 in Missouri & in the 80s in northwestern Ohio the day before we see the storms with our highs 91-100 northwest to southeast.
The storm complex(es) would tend to ride that gradient.
In terms of severe weather, the upper winds are not especially strong for robust severe weather risk, but some severe storms in the complex(es) or MCS(s) may occur given the boiling instability & the ability for a good cold pool to form. That helps to organize the storms some.
The high instability also translates to good downdraft CAPE, which would lead to some severe gusts.
After that, there is just not much in the way of rainfall in the forecast other than isolated storm or two mid to late July (unless we see a tropical system or get deep tropical moisture to somehow make it into the area around the upper ridge OR we get a "Ridge Rider").
Temperatures may peak at 98-103 in late July.
So, that rainfall around July 9 or 10 would be a multi-million dollar rain for crops in the area.
The upper level winds show the massive, intense upper ridge with the worst heat of the Summer possible.
You do notice potential slight contraction of the ridge for a very brief time. If this contraction occurs, there may be a very small window to get skimmed or hit with a "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Rider" on the periphery of the intensely hot upper ridge.
IF this can occur (& this is very preliminary), it would TEND to occur near July 24 before the ridge re-expands & bring very welcome rainfall & potentially severe weather.
The extreme heat & ridge may last to begin August.
The 850 mb temperatures may reach 24C or 75F. This is a similar number to what will occur in eastern Kansas today with highs 100-103.
When we take the overall July-August-September mean temperature, it is above normal with frequent rounds of intense heat.
The trend for that 3-month period is still likely drier than normal.
Tropics are a wildcard, but current thinking at that heavier rainfall & more tropical impacts will occur well southeast & east of the viewing area with tropical storms or hurricanes tending to track in that direction rather than up into our area from the Gulf Coast.
I still prefer the notion of a wetter October here.
It also looks like another "endless summer" October here as well with above normal temperatures.
Below normal temperatures will tend to occur in the Pacific Northwest, Northern Rockies to far Northern Plains.
I also still see an analog signal for an early shot of winter air in the November 15-December 15 time period with potentially early snowfall.
This usually occur in a hurricane season with high ACE or energy points tied to tropical system strength & intensity.
When you have such very strong rising air motion in the subtropics & tropics, you tend to pull upper troughs southward to lead to periods of below normal temperatures in that time frame.
Things then tend to balance out with a mild spell in late December.
The key to watch is hurricane ACE points & intensity & the sheer amount of rising air motion in the largely 10- to 20-degree latitude zone.