June 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat Relief After Isolated Showers

Highs today reached 87-94, but the air was extremely dry with dew points down to as low as 40 this afternoon in the area. Relative humidity levels dropped to as low as 17%!
Lots of clouds will occur Saturday morning to mid-afternoon with a few isolated showers possible (AM lows 60-68). The clouds will hold us in the 80s for a while.
We clear late afternoon to evening & temperatures should then surge to 88-93 with heat indices 91-97.
Complex of storms in Illinois with severe risk should turn to the right & completely miss our area Saturday night.
It will ride instability, dew point & 100-degree gradient.
Here, we may see a couple isolated showers & that is it with lows in the 70s.
After a cool-down to start the week & nice cool nights, we heat back up mid to late next week.
Next potential of any storm would be near Saturday of next weekend. With that the humidity will increase some later Friday-Saturday. Coverage only looks to run 20%, however.
Bit cooler air will follow with very dry air & upper 80s to lower 90s for July 4.
The best chance of storms really over the next month is centered around July 10 when a stronger upper trough & cold front passes.
A few severe storms may evolve with much better storm coverage at +70%.
This will cut highs in the 90s to 100 around that time to highs only 78-84 with lows 50-55.
After that, it is slim pickins' for rainfall for a while. That would be our 50 million dollar rain!
However, more intense heat will return in late July with potential of 98-102.
Hotter, drier trend continues overall to August & into September.
Tropics are the wild card, though! If we play our cards right, hopefully we can get a tropical system into the area or deep tropical moisture.