June 23, 7:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk & Update on the Drought & the Conditions July-August....

The drought continues to worsen over the area with solid drought from Missouri to Indiana. We have seen substantial drought relief Ohio eastward from recent heavy rainfall & Kansas has seen relief. The heart of the worst conditions is northern Missouri & north-central Illinois to our viewing area.
The saving grace has been the lack of extreme heat that usually accompanies drought of this magnitude.
This is the most widespread drought since last Summer, but the worst drought in magnitude since 2012.
We need 6-9" of rainfall to obliterate the drought.
Unusually cold water temperatures off the East Coast & east Canada Coast promote upper troughing there, while ridging follows in Canada & in the Southern Plains of the U.S., while unusually cold water off the West Coast promotes wetter, unusually cool weather there.
In-between the West & High Plains have been unusually wet this Summer, as has the Southeast.
El Nino water warmth is apparent in the Pacific with a hybrid scenario at the moment with widespread unusual water warmth across the Equatorial Pacific, leading to unusual conditions that vary from a typical traditional evolving El Nino or even Modoki El Nino in some respects.
Ocean water heat waves in the North & East Atlantic & North Pacific, as well as the water surrounding Mexico & parts of the Caribbean are fueling extreme heat (compared to average) in those areas.
The extreme ocean heat wave (water +5C above normal) is feeding extreme heat wave in eastern China with record high temperatures.
Trend is dry, hot Saturday (with lots of sunshine) with highs 89-93 (bit more humid), followed by 89-93 (humid too with heat indices 94-101) Sunday with round of weakening showers/t'storms early AM, then break with sun, then t'storms fire directly overhead Sunday afternoon.
Best potential of severe Saturday night is west of our area.
Storms firing overhead Sunday afternoon would mean severe risk on the order of SLIGHT RISK expected here (may end up with ENHANCED RISK just east & south of our area).
We will monitor to make sure they don't fire too far to the east & we miss more in the way of rainfall.
We will also monitor to make sure the early morning showers/t'storms do not keep their strength longer to give us severe risk early.
Some scattered showers & t'storms are possible Monday with highs 75-80 & northwest winds 25-37 mph.
A few isolated to spotty showers are possible Tuesday with clouds & some sun with brisk northwest winds & highs 74-78.
Lows of 50-55 are expected Tuesday night.
Wednesday warms to 78-84 with lots of sunshine & low humidity.
We will monitor & see, but this is the best estimate of rainfall Sunday-early Monday morning right now (hopefully it is more & note less):
Extreme Texas ridge will move north & northeastward some, but the East Coast/Southeast Coast upper trough with the unusually cold ocean water should keep the extreme ridge at bay from our area & a good chunk of the Corn Belt.
However 100 may make it to southwest Iowa & Missouri by late next week.
On the periphery of that intense heat wave, some rounds of t'storms will be possible here Thursday-that next Sunday.
Some severe weather risk will evolve.
Absolute worst case scenario would be that extreme heat ridge shifts farther northeastward than expected & keeps any t'storms away & we see 100-105. If that happens, irreversible damage to our crops will occur with massive yield loss. That would put this drought at an entirely different level up with 2012, 1988, 1936, 1934, 1925.....1895, 1887, 1881 for the growing season.
Right now that does not look to be the case with the hot ridge held at bay & our potential of t'storms being there.
Our highs should run in the 80s to around 90 with higher humidity.
Yes, rainfall relief is ahead, but we will not get rid of at least D0-D1 drought conditions through at least late-September, it appears.
With the ridge sort of hanging in that position well into July, it would seem that t'storm potential will continue at frequent intervals.
We will watch for tropical development in the Gulf to Caribbean and even Atlantic now through July.
I will also be watching the extreme Texas to Plains ridge like a hawk, however. That is too close for comfort. We are a bit susceptible to its expansion given our drier soils overall. Positive feedbacks may feed its expansion & merger with Canadian ridge. We will monitor very closely.