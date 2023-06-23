June 23, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot weekend with storms likely for Sunday

(WLFI) – Happy Friday! Area-wide, partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles have been noted on radar and satellite. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to upper 60s this morning. The rest of the day will give us partly sunny skies with just a few minor showers this afternoon. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out but most of the rain and storms will stay well east of the viewing area. Highs will be back into the mid to lower 80s this afternoon.
Futurecast above depicts just a few spotty showers that will be possible this afternoon but otherwise, most will stay dry.
Latest Drought Monitor
As you can see in the image below, the latest drought conditions continue to worsen across the entire viewing area. Most of our western counties are underneath the D2 Severe Drought category while the rest of the area is currently seeing D1 Moderate Drought conditions.
We will likely remain in these stages through Saturday evening. Some counties are currently under burn bans. Refer to our article, here, to see which counties are listed. "Burn bans issued in WLFI viewing area."
Nonetheless, grass and brush fires could easily spread with the very dry vegetation. If you do plan on burning outside, use extra caution and have a water hose or bucket of water nearby.
Saturday
Most of the day will be dry and sunny! We’ll begin with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s and some areas upper 50s. It won’t be overly humid but it’ll certainly be hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with light SW winds 5-10 mph.
Sunday (Potential for Storms and Severe Weather)
Our attention is fully focused on the forecast for Sunday and a lot of uncertainty lies ahead in the forecast. A complex of storms will form Saturday in Nebraska and Iowa and will eventually work into the viewing area by Sunday morning. The strength of this system will be in question as it travels eastward toward us and will eventually get here by the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning.
A few storms will be likely as it reaches the WLFI viewing area from the west Sunday morning.
The system will eventually dissipate throughout the morning hours in Indiana. **Depending on the strength of this system, more storms may develop later in the day which could give us another round of storms in the afternoon IF we clear things out Sunday afternoon. If cloud cover and the “cap” stays in place, the severe storm potential will stay low.
However, more sun will give us chances to break the cap in the afternoon and give us decent storm chances Sunday afternoon/evening and going into Monday. The latest model guidance shows storms may regenerate Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you updates in the coming days.
Temperatures for Sunday will be dependent on sunshine but strong southerly flow will allow for a humid, hot, and windy day. Highs will likely be back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be out of the SW 15-25 mph and gust up to 35 mph.
If you have plans anytime during the day on Sunday, keep an eye on alerts and watch the radar. You can download our free Storm Team 18 Weather App or click, here.
7-Day Rainfall Accumulation (Weather Prediction Center)
Rainfall amounts will greatly vary depending on storm coverage from Sunday, to Monday, and some possible storms by the end of next week. Some totals may exceed the totals below if storms are more present. Regardless, most of the area could pick up more than 0.25” to possibly over 1” in some of the stronger storms. Still, “drought-busting” rainfall does not look likely for the next 7-days but some improvement may occur.
10-Day Outlook
Isolated showers and storms may be possible on Monday and lingering “wrap-around” showers may be possible through Tuesday. We will begin to watch the historic heat dome expand across the central United States beginning on Tuesday night through the end of the week.
On the map below, the WLFI viewing area will be right on the “Ring of Fire” or on the periphery of this ridge. This will allow for large mesoscale convective systems to form. Essentially, this will open up better chances for rainfall and a potential for severe weather by the end of next week and into next weekend.
As always, Storm Team 18 will continue to monitor the latest updates and forecasts. This type of pattern we are entering highly depends on day-to-day and hour-by-hour forecast monitoring.