June 23, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Flash Drought Underway.....Looking Into Any Good Opportunities for Rain In the Coming Weeks to Months

June 2022 has been the sunniest June since 2012 so far! 73.9% of the days have been mostly sunny to sunny.
The abnormally dry conditions (compared to the historical normals for mid to late June) show up well in this map. You can see how truly dry the viewing area is getting & this is happening at a VERY RAPID clip. It is truly Flash Drought.
You can see the crop & vegetation that is under a lot of drought stress.
Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought conditions are now found over the area per NOAA U.S. Drought Monitor.
Flash Drought conditions continue to develop over the Midwest.
Percentage of normal rainfall over past 60 days:
Past 30 days' rainfall anomalies:
Rapid onset of drought is also occurring over the Southeast U.S. while historic drought continues in the West, despite some decent rainfall in New Mexico & even parts of southeast California recently.
At nearly the same time in 2012, you can compare the conditions:
Compare at the same time in 2011 when Flash Drought took over the area in later July to August with the temperatures surging to 98-104 in mid-July.
So....June 21, 2011:
Then drought rapidly developed in July & worsened:
Rainfall trend to early July is setting up like this.....
Note the large area of below normal rainfall overall:
Temperature trend to early July (above normal temperatures overall):
Highs today reached 85-91 with dew points very low in the 40s to 50s with a north-northeast to north wind.
With clear to mostly clear skies, dry air & calming winds, lows tonight should tank to 56-63.
High & mid clouds will increase in our southwestern counties later tonight.
Increasing high & mid clouds will occur tomorrow with very dry air. EXTREMELY LOW dew points for June will occur at 39-49.
This is incredible given highs of 88-95. So, relative humidity levels may drop to 13-25%.
Very little wind will tend to occur (southeast 3-6 mph).
I dropped the low temperature tomorrow night due to the very dry air expected, the clearing sky & lack of wind. I am raising the projected low substantially from 66-72 to 61-66.
With sun & clouds Saturday, an isolated shower/storm or two is possible as the humidity rises later in the day.
Dew points will likely rise from 50s in the morning to as high as 65-70 by late in the afternoon.
Highs of 88-94 are expected with south-southwest winds 8-15 mph.
I appears that the line of storms in Illinois will tend to follow the highest dew point gradient (70s) in Illinois then collapse as they encounter capping. They will also tend to miss us.
We may see a couple isolated showers/storm, but coverage should remain at 25% at this point Satruday night-Sunday morning.
We will monitor for changes to this forecast.
Sunday should turn dry with skies becoming mostly sunny to sunny with highs 86-91. Winds looks northwest at 13-24 mph. Dew points will dramatically drop in the afternoon to the 40s & 50s.
After a nice 81-85 Monday (with low dew points in the 40s & sunny skies.....with a north wind), we could drop to 49-53 Monday night. This is big drop that is not too far from the record lows of 46-49 in the area & due to the extremely dry air. That causes the temperature to tank at night with a clear sky & calm wind.
We then heat back up to 95-100 by late next week as the intense, hot, dry upper ridge flexes back north & northeastward.
A couple to few storms are possible Saturday, July 2, but coverage looks to currently run at only 25%.
You can see how the ridge flattens & the scattered storms popping on its periphery July 3 (Simulated IR satellite) with 87-93 here with low humidity & northwest wind:
July 4 preliminary forecast is lots of sunshine with very low humidity (dew points 40s to 50s), a light east wind & highs 89-94.
We may then heat right back up quickly to 97-102.
The trend is for a better potential of storms around July 10 or so.
Cool-down to 78-84 with lows 50-56 may follow for a few days.
You can see how the ridge flattens & splits into two pieces: large & small.
Meanwhile, we see a better potential of storms with some troughing swinging through. Given the robust instability, some of the storms would tend to pulse up & go severe, but even this far out, the wind fields for severe weather here are not necessarily strong & tend to occur behind the cold front. This surface convergence would tend to occur along & ahead of the cold front.
Also, quite the plume of tropical moisture may make it in here finally after one or two tropical storms or hurricanes hit south Texas & Mexico.
Areas that have been so cool & wet this Summer in the Northern Rockies may have a brief bout of very intense heat of +97.
This ridge will return to our area in late July, however with 98-102.