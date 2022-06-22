June 22, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Slightly cooler with minor rain chances for the weekend

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! An approaching weakening cold front will be passing through the WLFI viewing area this morning. Chances for any rain will be very limited and isolated. Most of the area, unfortunately, will stay dry.
Temperatures this morning are quite mild ahead of the front and with the help of some clouds, this is keeping temperatures in the lower 70s.
The rest of the day, we will see more clouds with a very low chance of a passing shower this morning and again during the afternoon. Again, rain will be hard to come by for today but the chance will exist.
High temperatures for today will be back in the lower 90s areas with a refreshing north wind 5-10 mph. Dew points will ultimately drop so muggy air will not be a concern for the next few days.
Thursday and Friday
High pressure builds back in for the next couple of days. Expect dry weather both days with low temperatures Thursday morning in the lower 60s and highs in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s in some locations.
Friday’s morning lows will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Highs will reach in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine.
The Upcoming Weekend + 7-Day
Most of Saturday appears to be dry with highs in the mid to lower 90s depending on cloud cover. By the evening, an approaching cold front will give us our best potential for some rain/storms Saturday night and especially into Sunday morning. Best chances may occur in the morning on Sunday but then clear out by late morning. Severe weather will not be expected.
Moving forward, another dry week next week looks likely as the high-pressure dome works back into the region. Highs on Mon-Tue look to remain in the mid to upper 80s with comfortable air. We’ll get hot by the middle and end of next week with highs potentially back in the 90s.