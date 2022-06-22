June 22, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Slight Heat Relief Then Resurgence with Dry Pattern

Working on this.
Highs Monday ran 88-95.
Highs Tuesday reached 94-100.
Highs today reached 87-95.
Other than a brief uptick in the humidity this morning, the dew points have been very low for days. It has been a very dry high with very high evaporation rates.
On this Simulated IR Satellite data via the NAM 3 km model, you can see we pick up some high/mid cloudiness later Thursday & again Friday, otherwise, mostly clear to clear skies occur to Saturday morning.
This cloudiness will be blowing off the tops of a few storm clusters on periphery of extreme heat of the upper ridge. These storms will also fire on tongue of tropical moisture on periphery of ridge; that moisture originating in the eastern Pacific.
Dew points will very low in the 40s & 50s with highs upper 80s to mid 90s with lows near 60s to the mid 60s Thursday & Friday.
North-northeast winds 9-15 mph Thursday will become southeast at 4-8 mph Friday.
We heat back up Saturday, but the higher dew points look to not arrive until late in the day.
Much of the day will feature dew points in the 55-60 range before going up quickly to 65-68 in the evening.
Highs of 92-96 are expected with south-southwest winds 10-15 mph.
There may be an isolated storm in the late evening hours.
Saturday night looks warm with lows 75-80.
Tongue of more intense heat makes it into our area Saturday:
A couple storms are possible Sunday AM, but better storm coverage looks to set up north of our area at this point.
Sunday then looks to turn dry (lower dew points to the 40s & 50s) & highs 85-91 with northwest winds 10-20 mph.
You can see how the better storm coverage (albeit scattered) will be southeast & east of our area ahead of & along the weak surface cold front.
Tropical system may very well be in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
My thoughts continue to side with this moving more towards south Texas, but we will monitor then northern Mexico to the Desert Southwest.
Here we begin next week with some heat relief with highs 82-88, but then intense heat returns with expansion of the hot, dry ridge back north & northeastward. Highs of 95-100 are possible by late next week.
At this point, next week looks COMPLETELY DRY. We will monitor for any changes to that forecast, however.
You can see the extreme heat building northward next week.
Widespread record heat is expected in the Plains.
The intense ridge then flattens & extreme heat moves south & eastward.
There isn't much happening storm-wise the following weekend (July 2-3).
A weak cold front may cut the heat slightly to highs back down to 88-94 rather than 95-100.
Highly-preliminary forecast for July 4 is lots of sunshine with very low humidity (dew points 40s to 50s), a light east to southeast wind & highs 90-95.
After more intense heat, we may see a few scattered storms around July 7-8 & better potential of storms just prior to mid-point of July.
98-102 is possible, followed by a nice cool-down to 78-85 in mid-July for several days (lows 51-56).
Overall July-August temperatures continue to trend above normal:
Overall July-August precipitation continues to trend below normal:
There continue to be signs of endless Summer situations in October (like last year). It may end up even warmer than last October.
October still looks wetter than normal:
