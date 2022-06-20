June 20, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another hot week ahead with low rain chances

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! A nice refreshing morning for us with lows in the mid to upper 50s and clear skies. We will be under the influence of high pressure once again for today and tomorrow.
For the rest of today, expect little to no cloud cover with some high-level clouds especially east of the viewing area. It’ll be warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain slightly warmer than yesterday with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Another sunny and clear day will be expected. The biggest change will be the temperatures and dew points. DP’s will be climbing in the upper 60s to near 70 in spots which will allow for heat index values to get up into the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Wednesday
It will no doubt be another hot and somewhat muggy day. A cold front extending down from the north will give us some relief during the afternoon and evening that will bring in a very low chance of a scattered shower/storm.
Most of the severe ‘ingredients’ look to be further south and west of the viewing area.
7-Day Outlook
Once the cold front passes on Wednesday afternoon/evening, we will again be under the influence of high pressure giving way to clear, hot, and dry weather for Thursday and Friday.
By the upcoming weekend, we will return to northwesterly flow in the upper atmosphere. This will allow for some impulses and pieces of energy to work in which could give us some showers and storms. Still, some uncertainty remains about how strong the high pressure will stick around into the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!