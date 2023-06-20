June 20, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drought Worsening Again, But Rainfall Potential Ahead....HOWEVER, I Am Watching the Texas Super Ridge Like a Hawk & It's Projected Position In the Coming Weeks.....

These were a couple of posts from last year near this same time when drought was rapidly worsening. Temperatures were surging to the upper 90s to as high as 102.
However, last year saw "million dollar" rains occur at critical periods to still give us a good corn and soybean crop. Last year could have ended up in disaster, but those round of storms at critical times teetering on the brink of dire straits saved us.
We saw a similar situation I believe in 2020 or 2021 when Lake Freeman reached record low levels due to drought (worst of the drought in the upstream area of the lake that feeds it's water supply).
Data for the past 1.5 months has pointed to drought relief and ample rainfall this Summer. The big question is........"have we reached a point of no return in which unforeseen teleconnections are now bringing a historic 1988- or 2012-style drought?"
We are headed for a moderate to strong El Nino Modoki most likely. Stronger traditional El Ninos have a tendency to bring wet, cooler Summers preceding the El Nino peak the proceeding winter.
Modokis have a tendency for a dry spell late spring to early Summer, then drought busting rains.
If we were going to have a major drought 2021 or 2022 would have made more sense when you analyze the analog data back over the past 100 years. This year does not make as much sense. There are other factors and feedbacks at play. The mechanisms of this drought are different.
We have exceeded the percentage of mostly sunny to sunny days in the May 1-June 20 period from 2012 & 2022. Now, 2023 May 1-June 20 stretch is the sunniest since 1988.
Also, we have had dominant east to northeast winds since May 1, driving in dry air and smoke. Winds have been east to northeast 88% of the time since May 1, the greatest dominance of those wind directions since at least 1944 at the Purdue Airport.
Lows this morning ran 60-66, while highs today reached xx-xx.
All-time June low temperature records are being broken from Idaho to California in unusually cold weather.
Meanwhile, near record warmth is occurring in the Northern Plains & also into Ontario, Canada.
Also, the Super Ridge is dominating Texas with all-time record highs being measured! Cotulla, Texas hit 116 for an actual air temperature yesterday & heat indices have been near 130 at times at some sites.
Notice the lack of relief, even at the rural Cotulla Airport at night as the very sultry air comes in from the Gulf of Mexico. Low temperature is in the low 80s with oppressive dew points!
Meanwhile to the record cool in normally-hot central Cal:
All-time record cold for June in the San Francisco area....Napa Airport at 42 this morning!
It is the same thing in parts of Nevada with 37 & patchy frost at Carson City, this morning.
Lows tonight will drop to 60-66, followed by 86-91 tomorrow.
A few isolated showers/t'showers are possible with strong east to east-northeast winds 15-33 mph.
A few spotty showers/t'showers are possible Thursday with more in the way of cloudiness & cooler temperatures. Highs of 77-85 are expected with increasing humidity & east to northeast winds 15-33 mph.
As for Friday, highs of 77-85 are expected with some scattered showers & t'storms possible amidst the higher humidity after morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.
As for Saturday, a couple isolated showers are possible, otherwise winds will be north to northwest with highs 82-87.
We heat up on Sunday with higher humidity. Highs of 89-92 are expected with heat indices 93-97 with south-southwest winds 20-35 mph.
A line of storms may develop northwest of our area & impact us in the afternoon-evening with a wind threat. Parameters suggest SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK.
We will monitor.
A few scattered showers & t'storms are possible Monday with northwest winds & cooler highs of 77-82.
Tuesday sees a drying with 77-82 & lows in the 50s.
We will watch tropical systems making landfall in Florida, Carolinas or on the Gulf Coast down the road. Tracks are in question the ability to handle forecasted shear farther west is in question.
I will tell you that the tropical systems right now are unusual in that they are forming unusually far east in the Atlantic for June.
Beyond next Tuesday, we need to have ALL EYES on the Texas hot, dry "Super Ridge".
Extreme heat with the ridge expansion northward & northeastward should reach Nebraska, Kansas to Missouri & Iowa. +100 should reach as far north as Iowa.
Here, it appears that on the periphery of the hot ridge, clusters of severe t'storms ("Ridge Riders" or "Ring of Fire" pattern) may occur.
Note the projection in the IR satellite modeling:
The current thinking is that the cluster of storms will bring welcome rainfall to the area with time next week with some severe weather risk. Also, the trend is for the only really hot day to be next Friday, June 30 with highs 91-97. This, should be followed by a round of storms.
Here is my outside worry that troubles me. I can see the potential pieces coming together for this.
What if the extreme Texas ridge moves farther north & northeast than expected & we tend to miss a lot of the rainfall in the upcoming 10 days?
If that happens, we could easily get to +100, given our dry soils.
Another worst-case scenario would be the Canadian ridge re-strengthening and then merging with the Texas Super ridge. That would bring a 1988, 2012, 1930s, 1954....sort of major, historic drought.
That happens & we are in dire, dire straits for the massive yield loss with crops.
All that said.............
CAS data continues to point to a wetter than normal July in our area.
HOWEVER, look what the new GFS is doing with soil moisture at the end of July. There just isn't drought-busting improvement. This model data is very troubling. If this is the case, we will be in dire straits for agriculture here with significant to catastrophic yield loss.
Again, this is that part of me that see these pieces with a worry that they come together in such a sync to bring historic drought.
For now, let's watch it very, very closely, let's stay the course with the worsening drought seeing significant relief, but not eradication through Summer & better than expected crop yields. Let's still keep that random 100-degree day in the outlook, but keep the overall temperature trend a bit below normal as a whole
That is what the analog data says & that is a continued reasonable route right now.
HOWEVER, I will be watching that Texas ridge, the Canadian ridge and our ability to get rainfall in here like a hawk over the next 1-2 weeks. That will tell the tale.