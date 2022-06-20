June 20, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Heat & Flash Drought Developing

Highs Sunday reached 82-88, followed by highs today of 87-95. However, the humidity has been incredibly low. Dew points yesterday were as low as the mid 30s in the viewing area & today they have only been running in the 40s to 50s.
So, it is hotter, but the humidity is extremely low.
After lows tonight of 63-68, intense heat returns Tuesday with highs 96-100. However, dew points looks to run 61-65, so the heat index will be held in check. It should feel like the actual air temperature or close to it.
Winds will be southwest at 13-25 mph with lots of sunshine.
Air quality will remain low with high levels of ozone & pollutants trapped by strongly sinking air.
Lows Tuesday night should only drop to 74-80 with southwest wind 12-23 mph.
Highs of 93-98 are expected Wednesday.
An isolated shower/storm is possible in the morning, otherwise skies clear out late morning to early afternoon.
Even with northwest wind behind the cold front, highs will still be very hot.
However, after dew points 66-71 in the morning, they should drop to 50-55 in the afternoon.
With the wind at 10-20 mph & such intense heat with very dry air, we will be losing a lot of topsoil moisture once again.
Thursday & Friday look dry with northwest to northeast winds turning back to the southwest with lots of sunshine & extremely dry air.
Highs of 93-97 are likely, but dew points may drop to the 40s! Massive amounts of topsoil moisture will be lost.
We will likely be in early drought onset by then with ABNORMALLY DRY to D1 DROUGHT CONDITIONS over the viewing area.
Overnight lows may drop to as low as 61-65 (the dry air with clear skies allows extremely efficient radiational cooling at night).
It does get more humid Saturday with 94-98 (dew points 68-72), which will lead to heat indices of 99-104.
Winds will be southwest at 15-25 mph.
Looks like any organized complex of storms on periphery of hot upper ridge will be northwest & north of our area Saturday night-Sunday.
It only appears we may have a couple isolated weakening showers/storms Sunday morning & that is it with 20% coverage.
At that point, drought will be taking hold of the area.
Sunday afternoon looks sunny with very low humidity.
Highs should run 88-92 with dew points falling to the 40s after running in the 65-70 range early in the day.
Winds look northwest at 15-25 mph.
Drought conditions will continue to worsen as we lose massive amounts of topsoil moisture with the wind, heat & very low dew points.
There is just no good, solid potential of rainfall to July 6 that is seen.
We will watch the "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders" & what ever is brewing in the Gulf (that looks to move more toward south Texas, however & then Mexico to the Desert Southwest
You can see the extreme nature of the surges of heat to early July (especially with the much drier soils):
Strong cold front near mid-July may still bring round of much cooler air & perhaps a round of severe storms with very welcome rainfall.
Some days of 78-83 with lows 51-55 may follow before we heat up again & turn very dry late July.
June, July, August & September all show a tendency to be hotter & drier than normal.
We will watch the tropics! That could help to get rainfall in here to relief the drought some in the shorter-term time frame.
October is trending wetter & warmer than normal overall.
We will continue to watch the tropics, but with a high degree of energy & rising air with high ACE season expected, this correlates to early shots of rather wintry air (& early snowfalls) in the mid-November to mid-December time frame.
After that, we should turn milder in late December at this point.