June 2, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot and dry weekend ahead with little rain chances moving forward

(WLFI) – Happy Friday! We are on tap to continue seeing the hottest days of the year today and into your Saturday. This morning, temperatures are back into the mid to lower 60s with clear skies. For the rest of today, we’ll have an ENE wind 5-10 mph that will bring in drier air. Relative humidity will be 20%-25%. Highs for the afternoon will be in the lower 90s area-wide. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with little to no cloud cover.
Dry air tends to heat up faster and cool down quicker so prepare for very warm late mornings and refreshing evenings and early mornings.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for many counties across the WLFI viewing area. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says “An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.”
An elevated fire threat will also be in the cards today. With the low humidity, somewhat dry vegetation, and some wind, grass/brush fires could easily spread. Take extra caution if you do plan on any outdoor burning today and through the weekend.
The Weekend
Saturday will feature another sunny day with a bit higher and mid-level clouds. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s again and climb up into the lower to mid 90s. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the year so far. Winds will begin to ramp up as well out of the NE at 10-15 mph, which will again elevate the fire threat outside.
Heat Safety
It’s always important to watch out for your health during days of high temperatures. The below graphic is from the National Weather Service. It shows symptoms of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke. Bottom line, if you’ll be outside for an extended period, be sure to drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks, use sunscreen often, and check on others.
Sunday
Saturday night, a dry backdoor cold front will work into the region from the northeast. This will help lower temperatures on Sunday. Highs will still be fairly warm, in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunshine will be expected.
10-Day Outlook
Going into next week, high temperatures begin to decline. Another cold front will work in Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This may bring in less than a 20% chance of an isolated shower during the overnight hours. I’m not expecting much in the way of good and measurable rainfall but we’ll keep an eye on it throughout the next few days.
The good news is, a Canadian high pressure will begin to sink southward into the viewing area, bringing in cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and mid to lower 80s with dry weather expected through the rest of the work week. Morning lows may be in the upper 40s and mid to lower 50s.
Model guidance has shown some promising rain going into next weekend (June 10-11). We’ll keep you updated so stay tuned!