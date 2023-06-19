June 19, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
It has been disheartening watching the rainfall completely bypass the area. Parts of Kentucky & Iowa have seen nice, drought-busting rainfall!
4.08" has been measured in southwestern Kentucky's Trigg County, while Elizabethtown, Kentucky has measured 2.97" so far today. I am also seeing gauge measurements of up to 2.29" in Harrison County, Indiana.
We have created our own microclimate here with the parched vegetation and extremely dry soils. Some areas are better than others in the viewing area with Pulaski & Fulton counties faring better than Warren & Tippecanoe, for example, in the rainfall department overall since May 1.
This microclimate brings very low dew points since there isn't much moisture to evaporate. That intern prevents robust rainfall from forming. Continued smoke plume right into the viewing area also acts as a detriment to rainfall by creating a cap.
The total of 1.53" at the Purdue Airport since May 1 makes this May 1-June 19 stretch the driest since the Great Drought of '88. During that same period in 1988, only 1.13" was measured.
Before that, May 1-June 19, 1895 was the only total of less than 1.53" in that period.
Both 1988 & 1895 were major, historic drought years for May-August. 1895's drought lasted into Fall with massive wildfires sweeping through the Kankakee Valley & numerous forest & grass fires continuing in our area. This drought did not end until 1896 & then returned in 1897, followed by an end in 1898 before the Great Drought & Heatwaves of 1901. A pluvial (much wetter) period occurred 1902-1909.
Strong east-northeast to east winds will occur Tuesday-Thursday with gusts up to 35 mph. A few isolated showers/t'showers are possible Tuesday-Thursday, but coverage will only run 15-25%.
Highs will run 85-90 Tuesday, 83-89 Wednesday & 82-87 Thursday with sun/clouds & smoky skies. The greatest amount of cloud cover overall looks to be Thursday.
Better rainfall coverage is expected Friday with scattered showers & t'storms with warm, humid to muggy weather & mostly cloudy skies. Highs 79-84 are expected. A few more showers & t'storms are possible Saturday with humid to muggy 83-88.
Showers & t'storms are possible Sunday afternoon-evening with high 85-90 with dew points 70-73. It is possible that MARGINAL RISK to SLIGHT RISK parameters occur here.
Additional scattered showers & a few t'storms are possible Monday, but they taper Tuesday & it turns cooler.
More rounds of showers & t'storms are possible mid- to late-next week.
