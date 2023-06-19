June 19, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Drought Continues, But the Heat Held In-Check....Here is a Conversation About the Feedbacks & Trends Through Summer.....

It has been disheartening watching the rainfall completely bypass the area. Parts of Kentucky & Iowa have seen nice, drought-busting rainfall!
4.08" has been measured in southwestern Kentucky's Trigg County, while Elizabethtown, Kentucky has measured 2.97" so far today. I am also seeing gauge measurements of up to 2.29" in Harrison County, Indiana.
We have created our own microclimate here with the parched vegetation and extremely dry soils. Some areas are better than others in the viewing area with Pulaski & Fulton counties faring better than Warren & Tippecanoe, for example, in the rainfall department overall since May 1.
This microclimate brings very low dew points since there isn't much moisture to evaporate. That in-turn prevents robust rainfall from forming. Continued smoke plume right into the viewing area also acts as a detriment to rainfall by creating a cap.
The total of 1.53" at the Purdue Airport since May 1 makes this May 1-June 19 stretch the driest since the Great Drought of '88. During that same period in 1988, only 1.13" was measured.
Before that, May 1-June 19, 1895 was the only total of less than 1.53" in that period.
Both 1988 & 1895 were major, historic drought years for May-August. 1895's drought lasted into Fall with massive wildfires sweeping through the Kankakee Valley & numerous forest & grass fires continuing in our area. This drought did not end until 1896 & then returned in 1897, followed by an end in 1898 before the Great Drought & Heatwaves of 1901. A pluvial (much wetter) period occurred 1902-1909.
Moderate to strong El Nino Modokis do tend to bring dryness early in the season, but drought busting rains tend to occur late June to early July & the rest of the seasons are good for rainfall. Traditional developing moderate to strong traditional El Ninos bring wet, cooler Summers.
La Ninas tend to bring long-lasting significant droughts through Summer with some droughts on a multi-year scale.
So, if this El Nino Modoki does end up being a major drought Summer-long, then it would be a rarity worthy of more research to add to analog data.
__________________________________________________
It was a breezy to windy, warm day with low humidity & highs 83-89.
Lows this morning ran 57-65.
Strong east-northeast to east winds will occur Tuesday-Thursday with gusts up to 35 mph. A few isolated showers/t'showers are possible Tuesday-Thursday, but coverage will only run 15-25%.
Highs will run 85-90 Tuesday, 83-89 Wednesday & 82-87 Thursday with sun/clouds & smoky skies. The greatest amount of cloud cover overall looks to be Thursday.
Better rainfall coverage is expected Friday with scattered showers & t'storms with warm, humid to muggy weather & mostly cloudy skies. Highs 79-84 are expected. A few more showers & t'storms are possible Saturday with humid to muggy 83-88.
Showers & t'storms are possible Sunday afternoon-evening with high 85-90 with dew points 70-73. It is possible that MARGINAL RISK to SLIGHT RISK parameters occur here.
Additional scattered showers & a few t'storms are possible Monday, but they taper Tuesday & it turns cooler.
More rounds of showers & t'storms are possible mid- to late-next week.
The BIG HOPE is that our microclimate of dry soils & parched vegetation DO NOT continue to feed the drought & create a bubble here of lack of rainfall.
All the cards are on the table for better rainfall potential, but we have to keep a watch on that wall of dryness that is set in our area.
When it is this dry, this early, droughts have never ended by July, they have hung on in some way until August. Now, thoughts are that we get relief, but we do not get out of the D0-D1 status this Summer.
1994 is the analog year, but this dryness is far exceeding that year. This dryness this time of year is more like 2012, 1988, 1936, 1934, 1925, 1921, 1895 droughts. As said, only 1988 & 1895 were this dry this early in the Summer at Purdue (records back to 1879).
At this point we have to keep an open mind that this year could turn into 1988, 2012 or 1895 IF we see the major Texas HOT RIDGE expand northeast & encompass our area.
If we are still very dry in July & that Texas ridge gets here, we will see 100-106 & be in DIRE STRAITS. Such a dry soil (if we just can't get the rain due to the microclimate) with that extreme upper ridge would make it easy to get to +100.
Right now, there is no sign that Texas ridge will get extreme heat in here any time before July 10. With that, there are the opportunities for rainfall up to July 10, as well & temperatures look to be held in-check. Keep in mind that even forecast rainfall will not be enough to get rid of the drought.
The dry soil feedbacks seem to be bringing us a donut hole of dryness where many other areas are wetter in some of the new model data.
The GFS keeps it extremely dry here through at least July 4. CFS is quite dry until July 10.
European (ECMWF) model brings appreciable rainfall in here of 1.50-3" June 22-29.
CFSv2 (U.S. model) has a similar GFS-type hole of dryness here (0.50-0.90" rainfall) until July 10, then 2.5-4" rainfall area-wide July 11-19.
The Canadian has it similarly dry in that microclimate of our area up to June 29, too. It has the drought-busting rainfall south, southeast, east & northeast, as well as west & northwest of our area.
It has 0.08-0.60" over the area now to June 29:
The Japanese model (JMA) is more like the Euro with rainfall.
Rainfall of 1-3" is projected now to June 30.
Granted, this data is low-resolution, but it matches the higher-resolution Euro quite a bit.
UK GDAPS model is a hybrid between the other modeling.
0.02-1.50" rainfall is projected northwest to southeast now-June 30.
We do need to watch potential tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean from late June, through July. It may be going into Modoki El Nino (increases shear in the Gulf to Atlantic to prevent more storms), but the water is incredibly warm. It is record warm in the eastern Atlantic.
July-August-September is forecast to average out as normal per U.S. CFSv2 model.
July shows as a normal to above normal rainfall & August as below normal rainfall. September shows normal rainfall via this model.