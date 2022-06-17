June 17, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Brief Relief Then More Intense Heat Ahead

It has been a week of impressive, record-breaking heat over a large area!
Viewing area temperatures peaked at 94-101 with heat indices peaking at 105-119.
High at the Purdue Airport peaked at 96.8 for the event.
It has been record hot across the pond in Europe too!
Where has it been near/record cold in the world? East Asia (Vietnam to Japan) & western Brazil, Peru & Bolivia to Paraguay to Argentina in the South American winter.
__________________________________________
We dodged the bow of severe storms last night to this morning southwest & south of our area that occurred on periphery of extremely hot upper ridge.
This complex round a gradient of temperatures around 80 at dawn with dew points in the mid to upper 70s & very high CAPE environment. Looks like the farthest north the storms got was I-70 at Terre Haute.
It was not a derecho as there were not reports or measured gusts that exceeded 75 mph, but widespread 58-70 mph wind gusts did occur & it has been a long-lasting event of derecho standards (in that record).
__________________________________________
We are turning sunny with low dew points moving in as of 2 p.m. at 50-60 area-wide.
Temperatures are running 84-90 with nice north to northwest wind blowing 13-22 mph.
Lows are headed for 55-60 tonight with clear skies, followed by lots of sunshine Saturday & highs 78-85. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.
Lows of 51-55 are likely Saturday night!
After a period of cloudiness Sunday we become mostly sunny with south winds & highs 88-93 with heat indices 88-96 as south wind commences.
_________________________________________
Intense, hot upper ridge with near/record heat will return next week. You can see the storm complexes pivoting up & around the ridge.
Note the 4 p.m. temperatures projected on Tuesday & Wednesday at 98-102.
Heat indices of 105-112 are possible.
Ridge contracts a hair Wednesday night-Thursday, allowing a weak surface cold front to arrive & pass. This may pop a couple isolated storms.
Capping looks to be a big issue (warm, dry lid aloft). However, the cap will act as a lid on a boiling pot of water & any storm that can completely overcome the cap (even isolated) could go severe quickly. I say that based on the fact that an incredible amount of energy will be available from the heat & humidity & that cap will concentrate that energy. We could see +5000 J/kg SB & +4000 ML CAPE occur. That is EXPLOSIVE for a random isolated intense severe storm with downburst & hail threat. Think of it as a fully-inflated beach ball & that beach ball being held in the water & then it is let go & able to pop up out of the water. That would be the case for an isolated storm that completely bursts through the cap Wednesday or Thursday.
It still looks like there may be a "Ridge Rider" complex of severe storms (to even possible derecho) on periphery of re-expanding hot, dry, intense ridge at the end of next week in the Great Lakes.
This may race southeastward & MAY impact there are late Friday or Saturday June 24/25.
It also could still stay north & northeast of our area too.
Its tracks will be completely dependent upon position of the periphery of the hot upper ridge.
The extreme heat gradient can be seen! Widespread record heat is expected Friday from parts of Indiana to the Gulf Coast.
It will likely be the most intense, deadliest heat wave for the Southern Plains, Southeast & Lower Ohio Valley since 2012.
Here, highs may vary from 90 northeast to 101 southwest Friday.
It is that gradient with cold front & steep gP height gradient that may bring this "Ridge Rider" or even potential derecho southeastward near or into our area.
Very early simulated reflectivity data via ECMWF tends to show only the tail end of the complex impacting our northeastern counties with way too much capping farther southwest elsewhere.
It keeps the real track of the line from northern Minnesota to northern Wisconsin to Chicago to Fort Wayne & also over Michigan & then through Ohio.
The intense heat tends to rebound in late June to early July after slight relief.
You can see the expansion back north & northeastward.
Australian model seems to capture the PDO/AMO & La Nina set-up & dry soil & drought feedbacks best, so I used that here:
Tropical development will likely occur in the Gulf of Mexico late June to early July.
I did use the U.S. GFS model in this image as I believe it to capture the MJO phase sufficient for this development best (& in an area with a lack of Saharan dust).
The big question is where the system makes landfall & where it goes after that. This will be tied to the position of the upper ridge.
There is an outside chance it brings us flash drought relief with rainfall. I would not get my hopes up, however as it appears that the ridge may be too far to the East & the system gets pulled into south Texas, then the Desert Southwest.
However, the kicker is that this moisture may then wrap around the ridge which will help to fuel storms in the Northern Plains even more.
Those storms would be exploding as a trough begins to put a dent on the upper ridge, causing it to contract.
This in-turn could bring storms with rainfall to the area close to July 10.
It does appear a period of heat relief will arrive in mid-July for several days.
The extreme heat core will split into Central & Southern Plains area & California to Desert Southwest area.
We may actually have a few days with highs 78-83 with lows 51-55.
Extreme heat should return to our area in late July with a worsening of drought conditions.
Unless we see a tropical entity or a couple "Ridge Riders", drought should continue to worsen in August with above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall.