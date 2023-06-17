June 17, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Good, the Bad & the Ugly of This Outlook.....

The Good:
Rainfall opportunities are there with scattered t'storms & clusters of t'storms ahead. There are still strong indicators of similar regime to 1994 with more in the way of drought relieving rains late June onward, along with tropics becoming active. A tropical system may pull moisture northward or move over area as remnants of a storm, hurricane or depression. Temperature trend is not terrible at this point per analog & modeling. Overall mean temperature trends are near to a bit below normal into July & August. We will monitor.
The Bad:
We are going to see hotter surges (less consecutive 70s to 80 days), so we will need the rain to mitigate heat stress. I still see high potential of a random 100-degree day, like 1994. We must get rain before that Texas super ridge expands far enough to the northeast to give us a brief, intense heat surge. We will monitor.
Analog & modeling data show drought relief ahead with some good rainfall & more active tropics, but we may not be able to completely shake D0 or D1 status this Summer for good.
The Ugly:
There are indicators that the Early Summer drought, along with drought Midwest to Canada, may lay a footprint for drought next year. This El Modoki should bring below normal rainfall from the Midwest to Canada over the Winter. Potential early Spring warmth in 2024 my lead to early feedbacks much stronger drought next year. We will monitor.
_____________________________________________
It was another unseasonably cool morning with lows of 44-50.
You can see a few near/record lows in Indiana & Illinois to North Carolina this morning.
Meanwhile, near/record heat is baking Texas. Heat indices were incredble yesterday with actual air temperatures reaching as high as 111 (at Cotulla Airport). Dew points were not extreme there, but farther east, they were. Dew points to 83 lead to heat indices to near 130.
Temperatures reached 108 on coastal Yucatan in Mexico; record heat.
At the Garden Banks Oil platform station in the Gulf, it was in the 90s for another day......over water. That is hot for that location over water.
You can see the clustering of near/record temperatures underneath that super ridge from the western Caribbean to Mexico.
Canadian record heat has subsided, but intense record heat is occurring from Iceland to Scandinavia.
____________________________________________
June is running cooler than normal now my more than 3 degrees.
The far northern tier is the hottest. Texas has turned incredibly, deadly hot in past few days, bringing them out of the below normal temperature range.
The nights have been especially cool in June. This has been a benefit to plants amidst the flash drought conditions.
Of course, it has been very dry from Minnesota to Missouri to Indiana & then to Virginia.
Drought is widespread from Kansas & Nebraska to the East Coast.
This was really my fear of what would happen back in May. The Kansas-Nebraska-Missouri drought moves much farther eastward & a large Plains to East Coast drought develops with soil moisture & stressed vegetation feedbacks sustaining it.
57% of corn 51% of soybean acreage is now impacted by drought in the Lower 48.
Our drought conditions have tended to remain steady or worsen, even with rainfall. Evaporation is so high, we tend to lose moisture we gain pretty rapidly.
The rainfall has indeed helped prevent us from tanking further into even worse drought, but it is just not enough to give us widespread, major in-roads into reversing it.
Last year saw one of the lowest levels of the Wabash on record, nearly beating the fourth lowest on record in 1934.
It is unusually low for the time of year at only 2.76'.
All local streams, rivers & lakes are running below normal. The recent big rains in Pulaski & Fulton counties have sustained Lake Freeman.
______________________________________________
Today will be a hazy, smoky day with highs 80-85 with low humidity (dew points 40s to 50s).
Some increasing clouds will occur late today & into tonight. Lows of 51-56 are likely.
Partly cloudy skies should dominate Father's Day with highs 84-89, but the humidity will be held in check with dew points in the 50s.
This is what is incredible. It seems like the rain is just trying to avoid us at every turn in this Sunday-Monday forecast at this point.
It is incredible to see how close a lot of the modeling brings the rainfall, but keep it just out of our reach.
I hope this changes, but right now, the higher dew points & better potential of showers & t'storms resides just west, south & southeast of our area. In those areas, locally-heavy +1.50" rainfall amounts may occur.
Here, we just have a tongue of dry air that will be impactful. Also, the Canadian ridge is ridging into our area.
For now, with 60s, followed by 84-89 Juneteenth (Monday), we will keep some scattered t'storms in the forecast. Also, risk of isolated shower/t'storm or two is not completely out of the question for late tomorrow in our southern counties (at far edge or cusp of higher dew points well into the 60s).
I will tell you that the German, European Union & Australian modeling is more aggressive about bringing some of the bigger rainfall in here from the south Sunday night-Monday. We will monitor.
There will be so much severe weather risk today-Sunday that much of the deep moisture will be intercepted, so it cannot get up here.
Usually, the organized, widespread severe weather threat corridor is up in our region this time of year & we are getting heavier rains.
It is the Canadian ridge (water heat wave North Pacific & North Atlantic) & abnormally cold water off the coast of the Northeast due to glacial ice melt in Greenland, combined with unusually strong subtropical jet in the Southeast so late in the season (with near/record warmth Gulf & East Atlantic) & the super ridge in the Gulf all the way to Mexico & Texas (heat indices to 130) that is working in tandem to make for this weather pattern oddity.
Today severe:
Sunday severe (severe risk lingers in the southern U.S. Monday as well):
HOWEVER, there are daily opportunities for scattered showers & t'storms Wednesday through Tuesday (June 21-27).
It does look warm to hot & muggy with highs in the 80s to 90 & lows in the 60s to 70.
The worst of the heat will be with the super ridge in Texas, expanding to Oklahoma, Arkansas & Louisiana more & more.
We need to watch the hot ridge beginning to make it in here by June 30 after a nice, brief cool-down June 27-28.
However, on the periphery of that heat, cluster of t'storms look to develop Missouri & Iowa to Indiana, Kentucky to Tennessee.
At some point late June-early July a tropical system may make landfall along the Gulf Coast. Conditions continue to look favorable for that kind of scenario at that time.
Projected rainfall now-June 30:
Worst case scenario is if we somehow miss out on these rains & a piece of that Texas ridge comes in, sending to 100. That would be a massive yield killer with our non-irrigated corn, soybean and speciality crops.
It still looks like a 1994 situation, but I have got to keep my mind open for things not exactly aligning like '94. All aligns well with it & much more in the way of drought-relieving rainfall arrived in late June in 1994 after so much drought & so much heat.
Even with rainfall, I still think D0-D1 drought conditions may hang on well into Summer & a random spurt of 100 still seems possible (like 1994..........1997 also saw that). However, relieving rains still show up in the analog data, stopping the drought from seeing it really bottom out.
Another thing in the back of my mind is the likelihood of a drier than normal winter from the Plains to Midwest & how that footprint, along with this Summer drought, may led to a much bigger drought next year (with much more heat).
That could happen as some indicators are showing up in that regard.