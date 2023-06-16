June 16, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A pleasant and warm weekend ahead

(WLFI) – Happy Friday! We are waking up with hazy/smoky skies from Canadian wildfires. Morning lows are cool, in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide. We’ll start with some clouds this morning but somewhat obscured by the mid-upper-level smoke. You can see on the map below, the thickest smoke will be with us this morning and through the early afternoon.
This afternoon, more sunshine will be expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Saturday
Saturday will be a wonderful day! We’ll start off with fairly cool conditions. Morning lows will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a sunny and another hazy day with upper-level wildfire smoke. It will not be as thick as today, but it should still be present in our atmosphere. Highs will run into the mid to lower 80s.
The Taste of Tippecanoe should be fantastic! Temperatures at 6 PM should be in the mid 80s with sunny skies. Temperatures by 11 PM will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Winds should remain light throughout the day with NNW winds 5-10 mph.
Sunday – Father’s Day
Going into Sunday, we should start mostly to partly sunny with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. SSE winds will be likely 5-10 mph. By lunchtime, more clouds will begin to pop with temperatures in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Highs on Sunday will reach up into the mid to upper 80s by 6 PM.
Most, if not all of Sunday, will be dry. We will be monitoring the chance for a few isolated storm chances from Sunday night through Tuesday of next week. The futurecast image below is of Sunday evening. Certainty is fairly low for rainfall but we can’t rule out a possibility of some rain especially south of Lafayette.
10-Day Outlook
Isolated rain/storm chances look minimal for Monday and going into Tuesday, for now. Model forecasts with the American GFS, the European ECMWF, and the Canadian GDPS, are very different regarding next week’s forecast. The main takeaway will be that isolated chances for spotty showers will be possible Sunday overnight through Tuesday.
Futurecast shows some slight rain chances for Monday afternoon.
Futurecast also shows a low chance of a scattered shower or storm for Tuesday as well.
I can certainly see, based on model analysis, that widespread rain will not be likely throughout the next 7 days. Temperatures appear to remain slightly above normal through the next 10 days with highs in the mid 80s. As always, Storm Team 18 will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the latest updates!