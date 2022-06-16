June 16, 10 PM Weather Forecast-More Intense Heat Ahead with Flash Drought Conditions Developing....

Lows of 77-80 occurred this morning.
The low of 80 at the Purdue Airport is the earliest low of 80 on record for the Purdue University (1879-1943) & Purdue University Airport (1944-present) data set.
Prior, the warmest low temperature so early in the summer was 78 set June 10, 1914.
Highs today reached 94-101. It was very rough despite a big drop in the humidity northwest to southeast through the viewing area this afternoon.
Strongly-sinking, drying air behind the cold front led to readings exceeding 98.
Complex of storms with SLIGHT RISK of severe should stay mostly south & southwest of us overnight to tomorrow morning in the more muggy air south of a secondary cold front sliding southward.
Here on the leading edge of that muggy air, an isolated storm may reach to areas south of I-74.
Otherwise, increasing clouds (especially southern half) & lows of 65-73 will occur tonight (Greater Lafayette).
Friday & Saturday looks sunny with low, low humidity & 87-92 Friday & 81-86 Saturday.
Winds will be northeast to east-northeast.
After 60s Saturday AM, 52-57 is expected Sunday AM.
After period of cloudiness Sunday morning-midday, we should turn mostly sunny to sunny PM with wind turning to the south & highs 88-93.
Humidity will be held in check with heat indices peaking at 88-96.
You can see the big, intense upper ridge dominate once again.
Much of the storm action will stay northwest & north of our area.
A couple storms may pop Wednesday & Thursday.
Thursday will turn a hair cooler with more cloudiness & a weak cold front slipping in, but the cap looks to be a substantial impediment to more widespread storm development.
Given the impressive thermodynamics (+4000 J/kg ML CAPE), any storm that can completely overcome the cap could go severe, but kept coverage at 20% both days.
We will watch for a potential "Ridge Rider" of severe storms potentially affecting part of the area either Friday or Saturday with highs in the 90s (June 24/25) with high humidity.
We will also need to watch potential tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico as we end June (as Saharan dust thins & dissipates).
Hot, dry upper ridge dominates early July, but we DO look to see a cool-down mid-July.
We will monitor for some storms in that transition & the tropics as well.
Late July looks much hotter with heat wave & much drier weather.
By this point we will likely be Abnormally Dry to drought conditions.
Overall, July looks below normal rainfall-wise:
Pattern of hot ridging central U.S. to Midwest & East & then cooler Northern Rockies to Northern Plains will continue July & August overall.