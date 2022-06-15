June 15, PM Weather Forecast Update-More Heat Ahead After Some Brief Relief & Much Drier Weather....

Today has been another brutally hot day after lows this morning of only
Severe weather will occur northwest of our area later today-tonight.
Here, we just see the leftover clouds from it & nothing more than a sprinkle or isolated shower tomorrow morning.
It will be very warm tonight with lows 77-81 with heat indices 81-86 & a south-southwest wind 10-20 mph.
We turn mostly sunny to sunny tomorrow behind the weak surface cold front.
Even though highs will run 91-96, the humidity will take a nose-dive in the afternoon with west to west-northwest winds 15-25 mph.
Our highest heat indices of 95-103 will occur before 1 p.m.
Tomorrow night, the higher dew points of 63-70 pool back into the area with wind turn to the southwest. Lows of 66-73 are expected.
A secondary surface cold front will pass.
Storms with some severe risk will likely occur from northern Missouri & east-southeastward (likely SLIGHT RISK set-up) as shortwave erodes the cap away.
My thoughts are that if any storm can get into our area, it would get into our far southern areas (along & south of I-74).
We will monitor.
HRRR model has storms farther north:
NAM model has the storms completely missing the entire area:
Friday looks sunny with highs 88-93 & dew points dropping to the 53-58 range (with northeast wind 10-15 mph).
After 57-63 Friday night (with clear skies), highs of 83-88 are expected Saturday, but dew points may drop to 45-50 (very low!!). Winds looks northeast to east-northeast at 10-15 mph.
Skies will be sunny. Remember the sunscreen! You will get a sunburn very quickly!
The weather looks great for the Taste of Tippecanoe!
As for Father's Day, after a period of some mid clouds with warm front in the morning, we should be mostly sunny to sunny in the afternoon with wind turning to the south. Highs of 88-95 are expected with heat indices 89-97.
Monday looks mostly sunny & hot with highs 93-98 with heat indices 100-107 & southwest winds 10-15 mph after lows 67-73 in the morning.
Went 100 Tuesday (97-102 overall for area) after lows near 72 in the morning (70-75 for viewing area). The gP heights and H85 temperatures are similar to this present round of heat, but the soils will be much drier then compared to where we have been this week. Wetter soil takes away some degrees of heat away (though it drives up your dew points, especially when there is a lack of good mixing of the air).
Lows of only 75-80 are expected Tuesday night.
We will be at/near record warm levels day & night:
We look to have robust CAPE (instability) with passing weak cold front Wednesday-Thursday of next week, but we also look very capped. So, I kept storm coverage at 20% Wednesday & Thursday.
Any isolated storm that could overcome the cap would pose a severe weather risk, however, it appears.
We need to watch that near June 26 time frame for a "Ridge Rider". We do not want the severe weather, but that is our best opportunity for appreciable wave of rainfall until early July, it appears.
Briefly cooler, less humid weather should give way to another round of intense heat to end June & move into July.
Dry pattern tends to dominate, though we will watch likely tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico that may bring tropical system to southern Texas at end of June to early July. The lingering effects of Saharan dust may prevent development much in the northern or central Gulf, but southern & southwestern Gulf to southern Caribbean is fair game for development.
This will change mid to late July as the threat shifts more into the Gulf Coast & Florida as the dust will have completely dissipated.
Below normal rainfall & above normal temperatures are still the trend for July.
It looks like a situation of very hot early month, cooler mid-month & very hot late month.
The Northern Rockies to far Northern Plains still trend wetter & cooler than normal.
July rainfall anomalies:
August trends hotter than normal.
August is drier than normal (Florida to Yucatan Peninsula area to watch for tropical storm/hurricane landfalls):
September trends hotter than normal.
September also trends drier than normal.
Florida & central to eastern Gulf Coast is area to watch for tropical storm/hurricane landfalls.
I am seeing some similarities to last year in regards to October.
It looks wetter & warmer than normal.
Given the very active, high ACE (accumulated energy in hurricanes) an early cold snap to winter-like weather seems likely in the November 15-December 20 time frame.
So, early cold surge in that period should give way to milder end to December if this analog data verifies.
The very strong rising motion in the tropics zone will tend to pull troughs southward bringing the cold air in. This is a notable analog signal in these high ACE Summers & Falls.
It is really not tied to number of landfalls or total number of storms, but rather intense storms & an overall high ACE year.
After wet October, November actually looks drier than normal & December looks normal precipitation-wise with normal snowfall.