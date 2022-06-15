June 15, 7 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another hot and humid day with relief on the way

(WLFI) - Good Wednesday morning! Another warm and muggy morning on tap. We are seeing lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Expect a day like yesterday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will get up into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 100 to 105.
Thankfully, dew points will not be as high as what we saw on Tuesday however, dangerous heat is still expected for today.
Tonight will be yet another warm one with more clouds around. A cold front will begin to move in and slow down early Thursday morning but showers will likely dissipate as they reach the heart of the viewing area.
Thursday
We will see clearing by late Thursday morning and give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs for Thursday look to be in the mid to lower 90s which is still about 10-15 degrees above normal and hot. The big difference will be the humidity. Heat index values will likely stay below 100 on Thursday.
A reinforcing cold front will move in later Thursday night into Friday that could give us another very low chance of a shower or storm. This will help drop dew points over the next few days into the weekend giving us more pleasant and comfortable weather up until Sunday.
Friday
Sunny and calm weather will dominate for Friday after the front moves through very early in the morning hours. Highs for the day look to range into the upper 80s to close to 90.
We’ll have a northwest wind 10-15 mph throughout the day with a comfortable evening with lows Friday night into Saturday morning into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
7-Day Outlook
Saturday appears to be the best day of the next several days ahead. Comfortable air with dew point temperatures in the 50s which is comfortable.
Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s. The Taste of Tippecanoe looks great but stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen as sunshine will be in the forecast for the entire weekend.
Upper level ridging (high pressure) looks to build back in for Father’s Day on Sunday and for early next week. Highs look to return back into the 90s by Sunday-Monday and especially Tuesday for next week.