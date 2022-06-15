June 15, 7 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another hot and humid day with relief on the way

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

June 15, 7 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another hot and humid day with relief on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
June 15, 7 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another hot and humid day with relief on the way

(WLFI) - Good Wednesday morning! Another warm and muggy morning on tap. We are seeing lows in the mid to upper 70s. 

Expect a day like yesterday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will get up into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 100 to 105.  

dayplanner.JPG

Thankfully, dew points will not be as high as what we saw on Tuesday however, dangerous heat is still expected for today. 

dewpoint.JPG
heat index.JPG

Tonight will be yet another warm one with more clouds around. A cold front will begin to move in and slow down early Thursday morning but showers will likely dissipate as they reach the heart of the viewing area.  

1.JPG

Thursday 

We will see clearing by late Thursday morning and give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs for Thursday look to be in the mid to lower 90s which is still about 10-15 degrees above normal and hot. The big difference will be the humidity. Heat index values will likely stay below 100 on Thursday. 

THURSDAY.JPG

A reinforcing cold front will move in later Thursday night into Friday that could give us another very low chance of a shower or storm. This will help drop dew points over the next few days into the weekend giving us more pleasant and comfortable weather up until Sunday.  

2.JPG

Friday 

Sunny and calm weather will dominate for Friday after the front moves through very early in the morning hours. Highs for the day look to range into the upper 80s to close to 90.  

We’ll have a northwest wind 10-15 mph throughout the day with a comfortable evening with lows Friday night into Saturday morning into the upper 50s and lower 60s.  

7-Day Outlook 

Saturday appears to be the best day of the next several days ahead. Comfortable air with dew point temperatures in the 50s which is comfortable.

FUTRECASTDEW.JPG

Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s. The Taste of Tippecanoe looks great but stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen as sunshine will be in the forecast for the entire weekend.  

Upper level ridging (high pressure) looks to build back in for Father’s Day on Sunday and for early next week. Highs look to return back into the 90s by Sunday-Monday and especially Tuesday for next week.  

7day.JPG

