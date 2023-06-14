June 14, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer, But Still Cool Nights.....Thick Smoke & Scattered Showers & T'Storms Return.....

Very welcome rainfall occurred Tuesday evening. However, it was much less over our southwestern counties. Rainfall totals varied from 0.01" at Covington to 2.41" at Monterrey in northeastern Pulaski County.
Highs today reached 68-81.
______________________________________________________
Intense severe weather is unusually far to the south for the time of year today-tonight. It is rare to have such severe weather parameters and overall severe weather so far south in mid-June.
It is much more climatologically favorable to have such a set-up as this in our region in mid-June.
Factors behind Moderate Risk so far & widespread so far south so late:
_______________________________________________________
Patchy fog is expected with hazy, smoky skies tonight. The best potential of some of the fog getting dense is in our northeastern areas. Lows of 50-57 are expected.
Tomorrow, winds increasing from the southwest mean highs 85-91. This low-level flow & more moist soils will propel dew points to 62-67 late in the day.
These higher dew points will make it feel a bit warmer than 85-91. With with some puffy clouds developing, an isolated shower or two is possible in the morning, but a few scattered t'storms are possible afternoon-evening.
The very thick smoke aloft will arrive by afternoon-evening. This thick smoke will act as a warming layer, prevented more widespread, robust t'storm development. As a result of this sun-blurring smoke, t'storm coverage will tend to run around 30%, rather than more like 60%.
There is the risk of an isolated severe t'storm for any that can really mix out a patch of smoke & get through the warming, capping layer. There is a bit better risk for severe in northern & northwestern to parts of central Ohio, where smoke may be thinner & shear a bit higher.
Some smoke may mix to the surface, leading to bad air quality, thick haze and a smoky odor. Some soot may be mixed in any rainfall, as well.
The smoke mixing in the low-levels may locally-enhance the tornado risk in Ohio.
Behind this front, the smoke decreases dramatically Thursday night-Friday morning with lows 48-54.
Friday will see some smoke making the sky a bit hazy with sunshine.
Highs of 75-82 are expected with northeast winds 12-23 mph.
After 48-53 Friday night-Saturday morning for lows, we warm to 82-87 Saturday with east to southeast wind. However, EXTREMELY DRY air will bleed in with dew points dropping to the 30s, evaporating a lot of the water we have gained.
Any showers & t'storms will stay west of our area in the 60s to 70 dew points from Iowa to Missouri.
Periodic scattered showers & t'storms are possible Sunday-Monday night, then they become isolated Tuesday.
The best severe weather risk is southwest & south of our area, but we may see some MARGINAL to potential SLIGHT RISK parameters sneak in to parts or even all of the viewing area.
Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s with humid to muggy conditions.
We then dry out with less humid conditions mid-next week. Highs will run around 80 to the mid-80s with lows in the 50s.
However, some more scattered showers & t'storms may return next Friday night-Saturday (June 23-24).
Highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s with more humid to muggy conditions.
Trend is wetter with temperatures held in check through early July.
There will still likely be a very random 100-degree day at some point this Summer.
Latter June-early July overall trend is much like the analog year of 1994.
Late June to early 1994 looked like this after flash drought:
Temperature regime looks similar to what is developing now in 2023. Our numbers in 1994 during that time average out near normal to a bit below normal.
ECMWF (European model) soil moisture projections show increasing topsoil moisture latter June to early July!