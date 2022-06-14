June 14, 10 PM Weather Forecast-More Intense Heat & Much Drier Weather Ahead with Flash Drought Conditions Developing....

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

June 14, 10 PM Weather Forecast-More Intense Heat & Much Drier Weather Ahead with Flash Drought Conditions Developing....

  • Updated
  • 0
June 14, 10 PM Weather Forecast-More Intense Heat & Much Drier Weather Ahead with Flash Drought Conditions Developing....

Highs today reached 94-99.

3

Heat indices peaked at 105-119.

They tended to max out with those highest dew points over the wettest soils & weather stations surrounded by corn.

2

Wednesday will be hot & dry with hazy sunshine & 95-100 with heat indices 106-118.  Winds will be southwest 10-20 mph (this after lows 74-78 with heat indices bottoming out at only 80-85 tonight).

Lows of 75-80 tomorrow night with some increasing clouds will give way to clouds & a couple/few isolated showers/storms (20%) Thursday AM.  Skies should then turn mostly sunny again.

Highs of 90-96 are likely, but the humidity will take a dramatic drop in the afternoon (dew points drop from 75-80 to 57-63).  Heat indices of 94-105 should fall to the actual actual temperature in the afternoon.

Also, it will turn windy with west to west-northwest winds 20-35 mph in the afternoon.

1

Dew points will be on the rise & pool in the area (66-71) Thursday night as clouds increase again & wind shifts to the southwest at 5-10 mph.  Lows of 68-73 are expected.

A few isolated storms (25%) are possible along a secondary cold front, mainly in our southern counties.

1

Friday looks mostly sunny with 87-92, but pretty low humidity with northeast winds 10-20 mph & dew points 55-60.

With clear skies, lows of 57-62 are likely Friday night, followed by a sunny Saturday!  Highs of 83-88 are expected with low, low humidity.  Dew points will drop to the 45-50 range with northeast to east-northeast winds 12-24 mph.

The breeze & very low dew points with the abundant sunshine will result in significant topsoil moisture loss. 

With clear skies, lows of 54-58 are likely Saturday night.

The hot ridge begins to build back in Sunday with highs 87-94, but low humidity.  East winds will become south at 10 mph.

A period of mid-level cloudiness is possible in the morning with the warm front, followed by mostly sunny to sunny skies for Father's Day.

You can see the big hot ridge re-building back east & northward (showers & storms pivoting around on its periphery).

3

There isn't much hope for rainfall.  A few isolated storms are possible next Wednesday night (20%) with a weak surface cold front.

1

Otherwise, we looks to be near/at record warmth day & night next week.

Heat indices may top out at 107-115.

1
1

After 90-96 next Thursday (with slight humidity drop), we may heat back up to 94-100 next Friday (with heat indices 100-115).

This will occur as the ridge re-expands northeastward again.

One thing to watch is the potential of a "Ring of Fire" storm complex or even derecho on the periphery of the intense, hot ridge.

This is VERY IMPORTANT to us.  After this (June 24), there is no sign of rainfall up to July 4 & the EXTREME heat will build back in with 97-104 possible by the end of June.

So, we would need to get this complex of severe storms to bring us needed rainfall as flash drought impacts will be getting underway.

Our hopes would be pinned on potential storm risk nearer to July 10 & a mid-July cool-down.

However, trends point to the intense, hot upper ridge returning here in late July.

In terms of the tropics. there is so much Saharan dust impeding development in the Gulf & Caribbean that any tropical system that may evolve would tend to be WAY down around Costa Rica, Nicaragua & Belize.  One of these could cross back to the Pacific & then pivot AROUND the ridge.  What is left of it could bring some rainfall to parts of California to Oregon & Washington.

As the dust thins, tropical development may occur in the Gulf in the last several days of June to early July with potential impacts with a landfall in southeastern or south Texas.

After that, it may be more like mid to late July for a bigger tropical response.

