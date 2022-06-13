June 13, 9:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Strong to severe storms today with dangerous heat ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! This morning, we are seeing a humid and warm morning. Lows were in the upper 60s.
The rest of the morning will be nice and sunny but we are monitoring chances for storms to pop up in northeastern Illinois that could make their way into most of our viewing area.
The latest guidance this morning shows a a few storms forming quickly at around 1 to 2 PM and racing eastward across the viewing area quickly.
These will gain strength given high amounts of CAPE (instability around 4,000 J/kg) and strong upper-level winds that will support the threat of damaging winds 75 mph+, large hail, and isolated tornadoes within some clusters. These will likely ride right along the edge of the strong instability that will be in the place.
These types of setups can certainly deviate from computer model runs so the futurecast images in this blog should be taken lightly however, the environment this afternoon certainly indicates a potential for strong to severe storms.
There will be a fine line of storms and cooler air vs. dry and very humid and hot conditions based on where the storms ultimately set up. Basically, some could see heavy rain and storms and others nothing. In any case, stay weather aware!
*There are still a lot of pieces to the forecast that need to come together over the next few hours but we will continue to monitor forecast trends this morning for better timing and what we could expect this afternoon.
By later this evening, things should get much quieter as the upper-level ridge shifts eastward and we will be underneath a large area of subsidence allowing major heat to build in for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Severe Weather Impacts
The Storm Prediction Center as of 9:00 AM this morning has our northeastern counties underneath an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5). Everyone else underneath a Slight Risk (Level 2). Damaging winds will be our highest threat with areas of large hail and tornadoes in some of the clusters.
Stay Weather Aware
Dangerous Heat Wave Ahead
As we have been discussing for the last week, a dangerous and hazardous heat wave will be moving in from today through Wednesday. High temperatures will easily reach the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values will be in the triple digits from 98 to 115 at times for the next three days.
The National Weather Service has placed heat advisories and excessive heat watches for much of the viewing area.
Here are a few tips from the National Weather Service to keep you and your family, and even your pets, safe during very hot weather.
7-Day Outlook
Looking ahead, rainfall looks scarce. We will have a cold front move in Thursday and into Friday which could give way to some showers and storms but otherwise for the upcoming weekend, high pressure will build back in and give way to sunny conditions and temperatures back into the 90s, especially into next week.