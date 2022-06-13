June 13, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Eyes On Heat Waves & "Ring of Fire" Storm Complexes to Even Derechos

NWS Excessive Heat Warnings are up for White, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami counties with rest of the counties until Heat Advisory. You can see how the half ring of Excessive Heat Warnings is set up around our area.
I would just treat this as an Excessive Heat Warnings for all of central Illinois, Indiana & northern Illinois. It will be dangerous no matter what you are under with most areas approaching or exceeding 110 for the heat index Tuesday, Wednesday & even Thursday.
It still looks like potential Progressive Derecho on periphery of hot upper ridge tonight.
It has been evolving as a cluster of severe storms that has tracked from northwest of Madison, Wisconsin to now the Milwaukee area. It has been producing damaging winds & hail up to hen egg-size.
This should evolve into a bowing line of severe storms with time & expand into a larger & larger backwards "C" shape.
It should follow the periphery of the strong cap & upper ridge southeastward.
Technically, SPC has our northeastern counties in ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK for severe weather tonight (Scale of 3-4 out of 5) with 2 of 5 elsewhere.
Latest trend is still for the bow (to Progressive Derecho) to stay north, northeast & east of the viewing area with multiple to numerous gusts +75 mph expected.
However, we will still need to monitor our northeastern counties closely for the off chance that the tail end side-swipes that area.
We will otherwise see just a light south-southwest wind 2-5 mph & patchy fog with lows 75-78 tonight.
Hazy sunshine will dominate Tuesday & Wednesday with south-southwest winds 10-17 mph with overnight lows 75-80.
Highs Tuesday & Wednesday will run 96-101 over the area with heat indices 108-118.
The heat will be dangerous, so try to limit your time outdoors & stay hydrated if you have to be outside for any length of time.
Thursday shows highs 95-100 with heat indices 107-118.
This is record-breaking heat day & night.
A surface cold front will pass in the late afternoon, but it looks extremely capped, so storm coverage looks very low (isolated). If any storm could overcome it, it could go severe, but 20% storm coverage looks to be the best we can do right now.
Friday & Saturday look very warm, but much less humid with highs 85-90 & lows 56-62.
Both days look mostly sunny to sunny with northeast winds 10-15 mph.
The intense heat begins to return Sunday with 88-94, but heat indices should be held in check to 90-96.
Monday looks much hotter & more humid with highs 92-97 with heat indices 99-107.
Both days look mostly sunny.
Tuesday should feature highs 95-100 with heat indices 104-112. Skies look mostly sunny.
2-3 major heat waves may occur in our region with temperatures 96-104 June 19-July 11. Heat indices will reach 110-118 at times.
It will also dry out significantly with flash drought conditions developing.
You can see the hotter, dry trend June 20-27.
Another similar surge like this will occur in early July.
It appears that a long-term trend may be a shot of nice comfortable air for 3-4 days may occur around July 16-17 (highs 78-83, lows 52-55). However, heat waves will likely return after that.
I see 96-102 possible after July 20.
Regardless that may be our best shot at a really good shot of refreshing air for a longer period than just a day June 13-July 25.