June 13, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Eyes On Heat Waves & "Ring of Fire" Storm Complexes to Even Derechos

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

June 13, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Eyes On Heat Waves & "Ring of Fire" Storm Complexes to Even Derechos

  • 0
June 13, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Eyes On Heat Waves & "Ring of Fire" Storm Complexes to Even Derechos

NWS Excessive Heat Warnings are up for White, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami counties with rest of the counties until Heat Advisory.  You can see how the half ring of Excessive Heat Warnings is set up around our area.

I would just treat this as an Excessive Heat Warnings for all of central Illinois, Indiana & northern Illinois.  It will be dangerous no matter what you are under with most areas approaching or exceeding 110 for the heat index Tuesday, Wednesday & even Thursday.

1

It still looks like potential Progressive Derecho on periphery of hot upper ridge tonight.

It has been evolving as a cluster of severe storms that has tracked from northwest of Madison, Wisconsin to now the Milwaukee area.  It has been producing damaging winds & hail up to hen egg-size.

This should evolve into a bowing line of severe storms with time & expand into a larger & larger backwards "C" shape.

It should follow the periphery of the strong cap & upper ridge southeastward.

1

Technically, SPC has our northeastern counties in ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK for severe weather tonight (Scale of 3-4 out of 5) with 2 of 5 elsewhere.

2

Latest trend is still for the bow (to Progressive Derecho) to stay north,  northeast & east of the viewing area with multiple to numerous gusts +75 mph expected.

However, we will still need to monitor our northeastern counties closely for the off chance that the tail end side-swipes that area.

We will otherwise see just a light south-southwest wind 2-5 mph & patchy fog with lows 75-78 tonight.

3

Hazy sunshine will dominate Tuesday & Wednesday with south-southwest winds 10-17 mph with overnight lows 75-80.

Highs Tuesday & Wednesday will run 96-101 over the area with heat indices 108-118.

The heat will be dangerous, so try to limit your time outdoors & stay hydrated if you have to be outside for any length of time.

Thursday shows highs 95-100 with heat indices 107-118.

This is record-breaking heat day & night.

1
2

A surface cold front will pass in the late afternoon, but it looks extremely capped, so storm coverage looks very low (isolated).  If any storm could overcome it, it could go severe, but 20% storm coverage looks to be the best we can do right now.

Friday & Saturday look very warm, but much less humid with highs 85-90 & lows 56-62.

Both days look mostly sunny to sunny with northeast winds 10-15 mph.

3

The intense heat begins to return Sunday with 88-94, but heat indices should be held in check to 90-96.

Monday looks much hotter & more humid with highs 92-97 with heat indices 99-107.

Both days look mostly sunny.

1

Tuesday should feature highs 95-100 with heat indices 104-112.  Skies look mostly sunny.

2-3 major heat waves may occur in our region with temperatures 96-104 June 19-July 11.  Heat indices will reach 110-118 at times.

It will also dry out significantly with flash drought conditions developing.

You can see the hotter, dry trend June 20-27.

Another similar surge like this will occur in early July.

It appears that a long-term trend may be a shot of nice comfortable air for 3-4 days may occur around July 16-17 (highs 78-83, lows 52-55).  However, heat waves will likely return after that.

I see 96-102 possible after July 20.

Regardless that may be our best shot at a really good shot of refreshing air for a longer period than just a day June 13-July 25. 

4
6

Recommended for you