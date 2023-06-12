June 12, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this.....
Sunday rainfall totals varied from 0.01 to 1.24" with temperatures quite a bit below normal in the 60s to around 70.
Highest rainfall total: 1.24" Antioch (southern Clinton County)
Lowest rainfall total: 0.01" Kentland Municipal Airport & Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport
Mean temperature for June is a bit below normal. It would be more below if not for the intense heat of 90-95 to start the month. A considerable amount of the coolness is tied to the extra-cool nights. However, the high of 69 on Sunday was the coolest June 10 since 2006 when the high was 66.
Numerous record lows occurred this morning northwest of our area! Some patchy frost occurred in northeastern Iowa & over Wisconsin.
Black River Falls, WI dropped to 28! Tomahawk, WI airport in north-central Wisconsin tanked to 32. Cedar Rapids, Iowa dropped to 39, while the western suburbs of Milwaukee saw upper 30s. 39 was also recorded in northwestern Illinois.
Mean June temperature anomalies so far:
Additional rainfall is ahead for Tuesday-part of Tuesday night.
Scattered showers will increase. A couple of t'storms are even possible with increasingly breezy to windy conditions Tuesday. Southwest winds will become westerly, then northwesterly with gusts 30-35 mph.
Highs of only 64-72 are expected Tuesday after morning lows of 52-56.
Rainfall exits Tuesday night with lows 52-55.
Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated showers with northwest winds at 10-20 mph & highs 70-79. The warmest readings will be in our far western fringe.
