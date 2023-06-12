June 12, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Welcome Rainfall Is Ahead with Temperatures Tapered

Sunday rainfall totals varied from 0.01 to 1.24" with temperatures quite a bit below normal in the 60s to around 70.
Highest rainfall total: 1.24" Antioch (southern Clinton County)
Lowest rainfall total: 0.01" Kentland Municipal Airport & Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport
Mean temperature for June is a bit below normal. It would be more below if not for the intense heat of 90-95 to start the month. A considerable amount of the coolness is tied to the extra-cool nights. However, the high of 69 on Sunday was the coolest June 10 since 2006 when the high was 66.
Even today it was much cooler than normal with another day failing to get to 70 at Greater Lafayette.
The high of 69 at the Purdue Airport makes this June 12 the coolest since 1985 when the high was only 60.
Today's highs:
Numerous record lows occurred this morning northwest of our area! Some patchy frost occurred in northeastern Iowa & over Wisconsin.
Black River Falls, WI dropped to 28! Tomahawk, WI airport in north-central Wisconsin tanked to 32. Cedar Rapids, Iowa dropped to 39, while the western suburbs of Milwaukee saw upper 30s. 39 was also recorded in northwestern Illinois.
Mean June temperature anomalies so far:
Now to June 20 shows the big Canadian hot upper ridge splitting & decreasing in strength with the emphasis of hot upper ridging on Texas to Louisiana to Mexico & Gautemala & Belize with dry weather & dangerous, intense heat.
The heaviest rain is southwest & south of our area in that bigger severe threat zone, but we have a bit above normal rainfall here overall June 12-22.
___________________________________________________
Additional rainfall is ahead for Tuesday-part of Tuesday night.
Scattered showers will increase. A couple of t'storms are even possible with increasingly breezy to windy conditions Tuesday. Southwest winds will become westerly, then northwesterly with gusts 30-35 mph.
Highs of only 64-72 are expected Tuesday after morning lows of 52-56.
Rainfall exits Tuesday night with lows 52-55.
Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated showers with northwest winds at 10-20 mph & highs 70-79. The warmest readings will be in our far western fringe.
As for Thursday, a cold front will approach from the north, leading to the potential of PM scattered showers & t'storms with highs 82-86.
After 50-55 Thursday night, much of Friday is dry, but front will move right back north as a warm front, leading to some evening scattered showers & t'storms along the front
Some scattered showers & t'storms are possible at times Saturday & Sunday with 82-86 Saturday & 78-82 Sunday. An isolated severe t'storm or two is possible.
Even Monday, some scattered showers are possible with 70s.
We tend to dry with time next week, before some scattered t'storms return at the end of the week (with isolated severe risk). 70s early in the week will give way to low to mid 80s late in the week.
1 to +3" of rainfall is possible over the next 10 days.
The main robust severe weather corridor is Kansas to Arkansas to Mississippi over the next 10 days, but we may still have some isolated severe risk sneak in.
It appears that late June-early July rainfall averages above normal.
Temperatures should warm above normal, mainly through warm, muggy nights.
July shows a tendency for a bit above normal rainfall. Normal rainfall is 4-5", so that is good news.
Landfalling tropical systems will likely impact Mexico, Texas, Florida/Caribbean to coastal Georgia/Carolinas areas.