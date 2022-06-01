June 1, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Rain and storms this morning and turning cooler

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! A cold front will be moving into the WLFI viewing area this morning. This will give way for a few showers and thunderstorms from about 7 AM to 10 AM this morning.
Some of these individual storms may have gusty 30-50 mph winds, small hail, and lightning. A strong/severe storm or two cannot be ruled out.
To look at the latest radar readings, take a look at our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s today as the cold front slowly moves into the area. Our wind will change from south this morning to the north by this afternoon and evening 10-15 mph.
New forecast soundings this morning show a few showers/storms may develop across our central and southern areas around 1-3 PM but then quickly move east leaving us mostly to partly cloudy with some sun by after 5 PM.
Tonight
By tonight and into Thursday morning, the second wave of showers and some thunder will move in. Severe weather will not be expected.
Lows will get down into the upper 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday
As mentioned, a round of light to moderate showers will be likely after 4 AM up until Noon. Then we will turn partly sunny then mostly sunny by the end of the afternoon.
Highs for the day will only be in the mid 70s with more comfortable air and north winds.
Rainfall Accumulations
Rainfall will be dependent on where the stronger storms will set up. A quick 0.75” to 1” may occur in stronger storms. Elsewhere, a quarter of an inch will be likely by Thursday afternoon.
Friday and the Upcoming Weekend
Calm and sunny weather will be expected for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday.
We’ll have west winds 5-10 mph throughout the day on Friday with gusts up to 20 at times with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday more sunshine will be likely with winds now out of the southeast 5-10 mph.
Sunday, increasing cloud cover will be expected ahead of our next system working in. Most of the day will be dry with more clouds throughout the day. I’ll keep in a low chance of a passing shower late Sunday and into Monday.