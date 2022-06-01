June 1, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Cooler & Less Humid for a Bit with Eyes On Heat & "Ring of Fire" Down the Road

A wave of scattered showers will occur early Thursday morning (lows 56-62), followed sunshine, nice north to northwest wind 13-24 mph & highs 74-78.
Rainfall totals tonight will vary from 0 to 0.15"
With mostly clear skies, lows of 49-55 are likely tomorrow night.
Friday & Saturday look great with sunshine & morning lows in the 50s & highs 77-82 Friday & 80-85 Saturday.
Winds will be northwest Friday (15-25 mph) then southwest (10-20 mph) Saturday.
The humidity will be low.
Sunday features some increasing clouds with a couple isolated showers/storms possible late as warm front moves northward.
Highs of 82-86 are expected with a rise in the humidity (but it won't be overly uncomfortable).
With 84-89 Monday with high humidity, some scattered showers & storms will pop (45% coverage).
These look like pulsey storms with lack of substantial organization.
Severe risk currently looks low, but we will monitor.
After that, Tuesday looks very nice with sunshine & 76-81 with lows 50-56.
Wednesday looks nice & comfortable with 76-79 with increasing clouds as warm front moves northward.
Wave of rainfall & a few embedded storms may pass Wednesday night along & north of the warm front.
We then eventually warm back up toward 90 as we approach June 10.
A round of showers & storms still looks possible around June 10.
This is welcome! We will need this moisture in the heat & dryness expected this Summer. The drying will occur as we proceed deeper into Summer
We then tend to heat up significantly in mid-June.
Note the temperatures projected in the middle of the night on June 17! The expanse of intense heat & mugginess is impressive with 70s & 80s all areas east of the Rockies except over the cooler Lake waters, the higher terrain of the Appalachians & areas of New England.
(Highs here should run in the 90s here with heat indices near to well above 100).
Two other things to watch in mid-June:
1. Risk of complex of severe storms or two in the "Ring of Fire" lined up near our area for a time amidst +100 mph upper jet on periphery of expanding hot, dry ridge. This would bring welcome rainfall, but also severe weather.
2. Landfalling tropical system northern Mexico. This moisture wrapping around the back edge of the hot upper ridge may help to boost development of "Ring of Fire" rounds of storms. As the hot ridge expands & contracts, we will likely end up in the path of these rounds of storms.
That is good news to keep up with our topsoil moisture!
So, hot ridge anchors itself for mid to late June & early July in the eastern & Midwestern U.S. with another ridge more toward the Southwest U.S. to Central Plains.
Unusually chilly weather will occur over the Pacific Northwest, Rockies & Northern Plains.
Thoughts are that there will be three distinct pulses of intense heat mid-June to late June to early July.
Key take-a-ways is that will be be gradually moving into hotter, drier times increasing flash drought risk with progression into the heart of Summer.
However, we have some good opportunities for storms here in June that will help mitigate the immediate effects of heat & drying. We will need to watch the derecho risk in such a pattern, however.
It still looks quite possible that late, late June, July, August, September could all end up drier than normal (tropics is the wildcard).
Southeast U.S. should be wetter than normal the entire Summer to Fall.
The East Coast should be very wet late Summer to early Fall.