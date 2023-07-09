July 9, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this....
We received 0.46-2.00" rainfall for the viewing area as a whole Saturday-Saturday night, though 98% of it fell Saturday morning & the rest was the spotty showers/t'showers Saturday later PM. Much of the area picked up near 1" of rainfall.
After a cool start Sunday morning with patchy fog at 51-57, we have reached 80-84 for highs. Lots of cumulus have bubbled up, but the lapse rates are not steep enough (cooler aloft) for any isolated shower/t'showers to bubble up. Dew points have also dropped to day with readings at 54-60 as of 7 p.m.
The deep, tropical moisture has moved into the Northeast with heavy, tropical rainfall & numerous Flood Watches, Flood Advisories & Flash Flood Warnings.
As for Monday, highs should reach