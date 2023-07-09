July 9, 8:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rainfall Ahead with More Big Dents to the Drought with Temperatures Held In Check....

We received 0.46-2.00" rainfall for the viewing area as a whole Saturday-Saturday night, though 98% of it fell Saturday morning & the rest was the spotty showers/t'showers Saturday later PM. Much of the area picked up near 1" of rainfall.
After a cool start Sunday morning with patchy fog at 51-57, we have reached 80-84 for highs. Lots of cumulus have bubbled up, but the lapse rates are not steep enough (cooler aloft) for any isolated shower/t'showers to bubble up. Dew points have also dropped to day with readings at 54-60 as of 7 p.m.
The deep, tropical moisture has moved into the Northeast with heavy, tropical rainfall & numerous Flood Watches, Flood Advisories & Flash Flood Warnings.
As for Monday, highs should reach 82-87 with quite low humidity (dew points 49-54) & scattered cumulus clouds all over the sky. Winds should run from the southwest 7-13 mph.
Lows of 61-66 are expected Tuesday morning with patchy to areas of high cirrus, cirrocumulus then altocumulus castellanus & duplicatus clouds.
Cumulus development will be very rapid midday through early afternoon with big towers developing.
Scattered t'storms should then pop in the area in the north first, then they move southeastward some. A couple isolated severe storms are possible (hail, wind), mainly north of 26.
Storm Prediction Center has the MARGINAL RISK north of us in their last update, but it seems likely that it will be expanded southward some into our area in their next update.
Tuesday it self will be warmer at 85-90. With dew points on the rise to 67-71, it will feel more like 87-96. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph.
A few more showers & t'storms are possible Tuesday night with lows 66-69.
A couple complexes of storms or MCSs look to pivot through the Corn Belt Wednesday PM to Thursday AM.
The first one impacts us the most. The second one impacts areas just south of us the most.
Parameters here suggest SLIGHT RISK right now. We will monitor for changes.
If it comes through more in that late afternoon-evening, severe risk will be higher. If it is earlier, looks like it may be a bit less.
Highs of 84-88 are expected with humid to muggy conditions with dew points 68-74.
Some scattered showers/t'storms are expected to follow Thursday with northwest winds & highs 82-86 (continued humid to muggy). Morning lows of 65-68 are expected.
Rounds showers & t'storms are likely Friday through Wednesday of next week with breaks in-between.
MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather may occur nearly every single day for that period.
Right now, the best chance for ENHANCED RISK scenario is south of us from Missouri to southwestern Indiana to Tennessee.
Nonetheless, it will be an active period with locally-heavy rainfall & some severe risk frequent here.
It looks humid to muggy daily with highs 83-87 & lows 64-68.
With the rounds of rainfall & temperatures held in-check with warmer nights, the weather looks perfect for corn growth & pollination & rapid soybean growth. Vegetable growth & fruit fill in orchards looks good!
Warm, but not too hot, warm nights for good growth & ample rainfall!
Note the lack of really intense heat here with standardized anomaly projections showing normal below normal temperatures overall to July 22.
CFSv2 model shows this trend.
Note the rainfall totals for July 11-19 suggestive of 2-5".
The past two weeks we have had 1.50-5" for the viewing area as a whole (goes back to before the derecho passage).
Deficits still run 4-8" over the area for the year roughly.
To end the drought, per NOAA, it would take 4-8" falling over the next month to end the drought. That is up to 13" in central Missouri.
CFSv2 wetter trend:
There is a drying trend for part of August.
There is also a hotter trend, but it does not average as excessive. We will probably have a pretty good heat surge or two. We may very well have a very random day of near 100 given the fact that the Texas ridge returning may very briefly pulse up into our area.
However, it may literally be just one day, followed by a round of storms.
Big dents in the drought will continue. We may not 100% shake D0 status for everyone by September (Abnormally dry), but the crop yields should be better than expected! Doesn't look to bad for the crops in this critical yield period.