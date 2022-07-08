 Skip to main content
July 8, PM Weather Forecast Update-Very Welcome Rainfall (No Matter What the Amount), But Lots of Dry Weather Ahead (& More Intense Heat Waves)

Very welcome periodic rainfall lingers into tonight, then ends.

Skies gradually clear north to south with lows 61-67 with northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Saturday looks great with lots of sunshine, 79-85 & low humidity & nice, refreshing northeast wind 13-26 mph.  Lows Saturday night will drop to 52-57 with light northeast wind.

A nice, comfortable start to Sunday will lead to a beautiful afternoon with abundant sunshine & highs 80-85.  The humidity will remain low with east-northeast winds not as strong as Saturday, but still noticeable at 8-16 mph by afternoon.

Lows of 56-61 are likely Sunday night with mostly clear skies & very light east wind becoming east-southeast late.

With lots of sunshine, the humidity remains very low Monday.  However, the wind will go to the southwest at 10-15 mph with intense heat reaching as far northeast at St. Louis (near 100).  We looks to see highs of 87-93.

With southwest winds 13-25 mph through Monday night, with some clouds, lows will only drop to 68-75.  It will turn more humid with dew points rising to the 60s to the lower 70s.

