July 8, PM Weather Forecast Update-Very Welcome Rainfall (No Matter What the Amount), But Lots of Dry Weather Ahead (& More Intense Heat Waves)

Very welcome periodic rainfall lingers into tonight, then ends.
Skies gradually clear north to south with lows 61-67 with northeast winds 10-20 mph.
Saturday looks great with lots of sunshine, 79-85 & low humidity & nice, refreshing northeast wind 13-26 mph. Lows Saturday night will drop to 52-57 with light northeast wind.
A nice, comfortable start to Sunday will lead to a beautiful afternoon with abundant sunshine & highs 80-85. The humidity will remain low with east-northeast winds not as strong as Saturday, but still noticeable at 8-16 mph by afternoon.
Lows of 56-61 are likely Sunday night with mostly clear skies & very light east wind becoming east-southeast late.
With lots of sunshine, the humidity remains very low Monday. However, the wind will go to the southwest at 10-15 mph with intense heat reaching as far northeast at St. Louis (near 100). We looks to see highs of 87-93.
With southwest winds 13-25 mph through Monday night, with some clouds, lows will only drop to 68-75. It will turn more humid with dew points rising to the 60s to the lower 70s.
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45
45