July 8, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Rain and storms for today with a beautiful weekend ahead

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! A few showers are on the radar this morning. Storms are working into portions of Western Illinois and will continue to move eastward into our viewing area later this morning and throughout the afternoon.
For a live look at the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
Scattered storms look to be the main mode of concern with some stronger/severe storms possible with damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and lightning being the main threats for today.
Highs will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s due to the rain and extra clouds we will have today.
By after 4-6 PM, skies should begin to clear up and give way to partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions this evening.
Severe Storm Outlook
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Again, the main threats with any individual cell may have damaging winds 50+ mph, small hail, lightning, and torrential rainfall that could lead to ponding/flooding on some roadways.
The Weekend
Saturday and Sunday look like two very pleasant days ahead of us with near or even below-average temperatures. Sunshine will be the main forecast for both days with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the lower 60s while Sunday’s lows will be cooler, mid 50s.
7-Day Outlook
Moving forward to next week, sunshine and warmer air will be expected for Monday with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 in some areas. Tuesday, a cold front is slated to move in during the afternoon hours and could give way to a line of showers and storms. Coverage, for now, remains low so don’t count on widespread heavy rain.
Besides that, the forecast is looking dry and somewhat cooler after the frontal passage on Tuesday.