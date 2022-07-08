July 8, 4:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Very Welcome Rainfall (No Matter What the Amount), But Lots of Dry Weather Ahead (& More Intense Heat Waves)

24-hour rainfall totals as of 4:15 p.m. (they are highest in our southwestern & southern areas):
Very welcome periodic rainfall lingers into tonight, then ends.
Skies gradually clear north to south with lows 61-67 with northeast winds 10-20 mph.
Saturday looks great with lots of sunshine, 79-85 & low humidity & nice, refreshing northeast wind 13-26 mph. Lows Saturday night will drop to 52-57 with light northeast wind.
A nice, comfortable start to Sunday will lead to a beautiful afternoon with abundant sunshine & highs 80-85. The humidity will remain low with east-northeast winds not as strong as Saturday, but still noticeable at 8-16 mph by afternoon.
Lows of 56-61 are likely Sunday night with mostly clear skies & very light east wind becoming east-southeast late.
With lots of sunshine, the humidity remains very low Monday. However, the wind will go to the southwest at 10-15 mph with intense heat reaching as far northeast at St. Louis (near 100). We looks to see highs of 87-93.
With southwest winds 13-25 mph through Monday night, with some clouds, lows will only drop to 68-75. It will turn more humid with dew points rising to the 60s to the lower 70s.
The good thing about Tuesday is that the surface cold front is trending to pass more in the late morning to early afternoon hours. This would tend to put a limit on how much we can heat up.
The 95-101 temperatures would tend to set up south of our area.
Our highs look to run 87-95 right now with heat indices peaking at 96-105.
The humidity should drop midday to the afternoon as southwest winds become northwest.
An isolated storm or two is possible here, but a broken line of storms is possible from eastern Indiana through northern Ohio.
Better storm coverage & severe risk will set up from the Alleghanies of northern Pennsylvania to New England.
Simulated IR satellite image for Tuesday as surface cold front comes through our area:
Wednesday, July 13 to Friday, July 15 looks very nice!
Highs of 78-85 are expected with lows 51-57.
There will be low humidity & lots of sunshine daily!
Bad thing is that it will be dry.
We heat up Saturday, July 16 & turn a bit more humid with southwest winds & highs 87-91.
Get ready. July 17-25 features a heat wave.
The worst of it is setting up for July 19-23 with potentially highs maxing out at 100-105 for the viewing area & heat indices reaching 106-115.
It looks completely dry for this period with rapidly-worsening drought conditions.
A massive area over the central & eastern U.S. to southern Canada will likely see record hot temperatures the likes & scale not seen since 2012 & even 1988.
You can see how incredibly dominant the extreme, hot ridge is projected to be.
Note how "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders" track WAY north of our area with potential derecho track over Canada from North Dakota & Manitoba to Quebec & even possibly far northern New England.
Lots of tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will allow for very deep tropical moisture to be pulled all the way to Montana & Saskatchewan, fueling storm complexes.
We may see a brief cool-down by July 26-28 (highs 80s, lows 50s to 60) with perhaps an isolated storm or two as it arrives.
However, another big heat wave is possible with lots of dry weather in early August. Highs of 98-103 are possible.
Overall intense heat & continued worsening drought to potentially EXTREME status may continue to mid-to late August.
At that point, it does appear that a more longer-duration cool-down is possible.
It also appears we may get a couple or few rounds of more widespread showers & storms.
However, there is still a trend to make August hotter & drier than normal overall.
September looks hotter & drier than normal overall, as well, with late-season heat waves.