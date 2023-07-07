July 7, 5:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Welcome Showers & Storms Ahead with Temperatures Still Not Skyrocketing Out of Control....

Over a good chunk of the Corn Belt, rainfall has run above normal over the past week. There are exceptions, especially in central Missouri & over central & northern Iowa to southern Minnesota & very locally here.
You can see rainfall running 2 to 4, even 5 times above normal in parts of the Midwest & Plains since July 1.
Since June 7, a chunk of our viewing area is the driest in the state. Southwestern & eastern Indiana & part of northwest Indiana has seen heavy rainfall.
Up to 14" of rain has fallen in parts of southwest Indiana since June 7.
Note that pocket of only 1.5-2" from Remington to Chalmers to Otterbein, the driest spot in the viewing area.
The drought has largely been obliterated over much of southern Indiana to Kentucky, east-central Indiana & central Ohio. That area in Moderate Drought in south-central Illinois is a mystery. They have seen up to 9" of rainfall over the past month. So, some of this map is lacking good details with its data taken on July 4 & the drawing ending by July 6.
Note the improvement in our drought drawn for our northeastern & far eastern counties overall.
However, much of the area remains in Severe Drought or D2 status.
We are still running 5-9" below normal overall rainfall-wise (with local variation).
Main belt of SLIGHT RISK for severe is still south & southeast of us Saturday as a couple of MCSs or complexes of storms track through that zone.
Here, it is MARGINAL RISK for severe (wind, hail) generally 2-9 p.m.
Round of showers & t'storms is expected late, late tonight through Saturday morning, then some lulling followed by more afternoon-evening.
Rainfall will be extremely variable from 0.25" to +2".
Other than a few isolated to spotty showers/t'showers Sunday, it looks dry until late Tuesday evening-night when scattered showers & storms arrive.
After some Wednesday morning, we should see a lull, followed by a round of rain & storms Wednesday late afternoon-evening.
Parameters look like MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK right now for wind.
Scattered storms follow Thursday, followed by more rainfall & storms.
Additional rain & storms follow a week from this weekend.
Other than low humidity early next week, it looks quite humid for the rest of the days overall.
You can see the active pattern for that period. Shear supports MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK at times. Main corridor of more ENHANCED RISK is more southwest & south of our area.
Pattern looks good for welcome rainfall with us chipping away at the drought, but we still may not be able to shake D0 to D1 status by September.
Overall pattern to end of July:
Overall pattern through mid-August:
