July 7, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Some Rainfall & a Cool-Down....

Temperatures were held down by largely overcast skies today with highs 82-90, though it was still humid to muggy with dew points 68-76. This felt short of the projection of 88-93 with more sunshine expected for part of the afternoon before a few showers & storms arrived in our southwestern counties for a time early in the evening.
We have not had +1" of rainfall in a calendar day since May 26 at our WLFI ob site.
Despite us being in drought now, we saw 20 out of the 30 days in April with some amount of rainfall & more than 6" of total rainfall fell in May.
How June & July have been different!
Moderate Drought or D1 conditions out of 4 are up nearly area-wide.
Topsoil moisture is short to very short for the time of year.
We did get some of that rainfall in our southwestern counties this evening with 0.10-0.25" common. A storm dumped a small area of 1" of rainfall near Covington.
In Greater Lafayette amounts ranged from nothing to 0.01". We measured a trace at our WLFI ob site.
This is a multi-million dollar rain early tomorrow morning to early tomorrow afternoon. I say that as crops enter critical stages for yield with pollination approaching or underway.
One good rain in the middle of pollination can be the difference between some really bad yields on corn & soybeans & decent yields.
Also, after this rain, there is little potential of much through late, late July to the start of August, unless something drastically changes. We also have more intense heat waves down the road to correspond with that dryness.
There is good & bad news.
Good news is that some amount of rainfall will fall area-wide.
Bad news is that not everyone is going to get a good amount & not amounts will really take a big chunk out of the drought. For that we would need 6-9".
Note the projections of how much rainfall amounts will vary!
Some of you will get that 1" or 1.50", some of you will only get 0.20" or 0.10" or 0.40".
Again, preliminarily-speaking, the greatest concentration of +1" amounts & greatest amounts overall may still tend to occur in our southern areas.
There is a MARGINAL RISK or Level 1 of 5 for severe weather early tomorrow morning to early tomorrow afternoon:
You can see the periodic showers & storms early Friday morning to early Friday afternoon before the surface cold front gets through & the wind goes to the northeast & increases to 14-25 mph late in the day.
Highs of 79-84 are expected.
It will be humid to muggy, but the humidity will drop later in the day behind the front.
Northeast winds 16-28 mph will occur Saturday morning with winds 14-25 mph winds in the afternoon.
With lots of sunshine & low humidity, highs of 79-84 are expected.
52-58 are likely Saturday night, followed by 80-85 Sunday with east winds.
Much hotter weather with southwest winds will occur Monday & Tuesday with 88-94 Monday & 91-96 Tuesday.
A couple isolated storms are possible Tuesday.
Better storm coverage & risk of severe weather (SLIGHT RISK parameters or Level 2 out of 5) will occur from eastern Ohio to New England.
There, less capping & better wind fields aloft will make for organized, severe storms.
There could be a tropical system making landfall along the Gulf Coast (tropical depression or tropical storm NOT a hurricane).
Lows should drop to 60-65 Tuesday night.
With northwest winds highs of 82-87 Wednesday will give way to highs of 79-85 Tuesday & 80-86 Friday as winds turn to the north then northeast. Lows will run in the 50s. Skies looks mostly sunny to sunny daily.
July 13-20 looks very uneventful & DRY.
Hot upper ridge will build back eastward with time. There will be some monsoon storms in the Southwest U.S., otherwise much of the country will be DRY.
There is a look at the building intense heat:
98-103 overspreads our area with time near July 20:
This is looking like a really bad heat wave with widespread major heat from the Plains eastward.
We looks to still get to 98-103.
It is possible that every state east of the Plains gets to +100 except Vermont, New Hampshire & Maine in the July 19-26 period.
The viewing could eventually peak overall at 100-105 actual air temperature before this particular heat wave ends.
103-110 could occur Oklahoma & Arkansas to Iowa. Many record highs could fall dating back to 1887 & 1936.
With this extreme ridge, all of the "Ring of Fire" storm complexes will ridge WAY north & east of our region.
The bad thing is that August looks drier than normal in our viewing area & region as a whole.
We will likely have another big heat wave in August with 98-103 & likely one early/& in early September. Stretches of 90s may occur late into September.
Tropical development is more focused in the Gulf to Florida & then over the eastern Pacific.
September looks drier than normal as well with tropical development & rains focused more toward the East Coast & central Gulf to Mexico & then the eastern Pacific.
October looks WETTER than normal for a large part of the central & eastern U.S. The viewing area looks wetter than normal for October, like last year.
Rainfall has the potential to run well-above normal with a big dent put in the long-range major drought for our area.
November to January all feature above normal precipitation for our area.
August & September to October all feature an endless Summer scenario. It will be dominated by hotter weather August & September, while October will feature uncharacteristically warm & muggy days & nights. It will feel more like June at times with muggy weather & t'storms.
The trees may be very stressed & begin to lose brown leaves early in August & September, but they may be 2-3 weeks late once again this year in peak color (just like last year).
This will be due to the never-ending warmth.
Severe weather may be an issue in October. We had one severe weather outbreak in October last year (remember when Attica as hit so hard?) & many days of storms with a warning every now & then.
Severe weather will be something to watch this year in October given the pattern of unseasonably warm, muggy weather with front stalled near or northwest of our area & us being in a favorable spot for lift & frequent visitations by widespread showers & storms.
However, the analog trend in November to begin November warm with severe weather risk, then turn it much colder with below normal temperatures & even some snow mid to late November.
After a late, late peak Fall color in early to mid-November, the hard, hard freezing & snow will likely bring the leaves down VERY QUICKLY.
December may start cold with snow or ice, then warm up to a mild, mild late December & Christmas.
Analog data suggests NO WHITE CHRISTMAS this year, though will likely have some white days in the early half of December!