July 6, 8:15 AM Weather Forecast Update – Storm potential and relief from the heat are on the way

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! A few storms tracked through the WLFI viewing area this morning. This may very well keep the atmosphere stable which could keep the lid on any afternoon storms. So, hopefully, you received at least some rain.
It certainly has been another warm and humid morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Today’s highs will reach up into the upper 80s in some locations with mid to lower 90s further SW.
As far as rain potential for the rest of today, we are watching another complex to the west that may track into our southwestern counties however confidence is low based on this morning’s storms. We’ll continue to monitor. I’ll go with low rain chances for this afternoon and evening but the lack of instability from this morning's rain and storms will limit storm growth this afternoon.
Thursday
The complex mentioned above will remain to our south and west. We should remain mostly dry for Thursday with a low chance of a passing shower/storm since we are going to be on the northern fringe of storm development.
We are watching yet another complex that could develop and move into the entire WLFI viewing area for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Morning lows will be back into the mid to lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday
That complex of showers and storms could be our next best chance of rain sometime Friday morning into the afternoon. Still uncertain with timing but this will be our last best chance of rain moving forward.
Highs on Friday will be lower due to increased clouds and precipitation potential with highs in the upper 80s.
Severe Storm Outlook
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area for today underneath a Slight Risk (Level 2) for our southern counties and a Marginal Risk (level 1) for all of the region.
For Thursday, the severe risk shifts southwestward out of our viewing area. A few stray thundershowers may be possible from Lafayette and to the SW.
7-Day Outlook
Moving ahead to the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday look dry as high pressure begins to move into the area. Highs on both days will be near normal, in the mid 80s with low humidity and sunshine.
Our next best chance of widespread rain comes in as a cold front passes Monday night and into Tuesday.