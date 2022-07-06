July 6, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking An Opportunity for Storms & a Cool-Down

Highs today reached 84-93 with heat indices topping out at 92-106.
With partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows of 66-74 are expected. An isolated shower or two is possible.
After an isolated shower or two Thursday morning, the afternoon looks partly cloudy, very warm to hot & humid to muggy. Highs of 88-93 are likely with heat indices 96-107.
A few showers & storms are possible in our far southwestern counties in the evening.
Tomorrow night, showers & storms will increase & numerous showers & storms are likely by late night-Friday morning.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two.
We should then dry out Friday afternoon & after morning lows of 67-71, we should see highs of 80-87 with heat indices 84-93.
This is our best shot at rainfall viewing area-wide until potentially August, so the more we can get out of it, the better.
Current data suggests anywhere from 0.40" to as much as 1.75" rainfall, but totals may vary widely in that spread over the area.
The weekend looks good with highs 80-86 & lows 53-58.
Each day will feature lots of sunshine & northeast winds Saturday turning to the east-northeast to east Sunday at 10-20 mph.
The humidity will be low with dew points of 55-59 Saturday & 50-55 Sunday.
We heat up Monday to 87-94, but the humidity will be held in check as winds go to the southwest, followed by higher humidity & 67-72 Monday night.
91-97 is possible Tuesday with a couple isolated storms late in the day with heat indices 95-103.
After 60-66 Tuesday night, highs of 78-83 are expected Wednesday, Thursday & Friday of next week with sunshine, cumulus clouds & lows 50 to the 50s.
Winds look to be northwest at 13-24 mph daily.
The nation as a whole will be very tranquil except for the monsoonal storms in the Southwest to Intermountain West:
The hot ridge migrates westward:
By the end of next week, we see the hot upper ridge migrate back eastward with the intense heat reaching the Plains:
The heat continues then to build north & eastward:
Extreme heat returns once again to the Midwest by July 20:
The massive ridge shows up well by around July 20 with storms in the deep tropical moisture from a Pacific hurricane or tropical storm & the monsoon streaming into the Desert Southwest, then storm complexes pivoting around the ridge in the "Ring of Fire" from Colorado & the Dakotas to Ontario then New England.
We could see temperatures reach 98-103 here.
A brief cool down with a few storms are possible in late July before another surge of intense heat occurs in late, late July to early August.
Temperatures may reach 98-103 once again.