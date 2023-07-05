 Skip to main content
July 5, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Friday looks good with 78-84, less humid air, cumulus clouds & sun & northeast winds 8-17 mph.  This, after 54-59 in the morning.

As for Saturday, showers are expected with the potential of a couple of storms.  This, after 60s in the morning should give way to 77-83 Saturday for highs with higher humidity.

Right now, it appears the main area of heavy, heavy rainfall & severe weather will run from Kansas to Missouri to southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana to Kentucky to Tennessee & northern Alabama.

SLIGHT TO ENHANCED RISK will likely arrive in that zone.

This MCS could be a long-lived, damaging wind event with 1.5-4.5" of rainfall.

This will intercept moisture trying to come northward.  Here, it looks like 0.10-0.50" of rainfall.

Cool air aloft on Sunday will bubble up a few showers & storms with sun/clouds with 78-84.

A couple isolated showers & t'showers may bubble up Monday with highs 80-85 after 55-60 in the morning.

A wave of showers & t'showers are expected Tuesday with highs 81-85.

Any severe risk (MARGINAL RISK parameters) would tend to be over Iowa to Missouri & northwestern Illinois in the coldest air aloft.

Wednesday will be warmer & muggy with highs 84-88 with a couple rounds of rain & storms possible.  Parameters currently suggest SLIGHT RISK for severe.

After that Wednesday, July 12, some rounds of showers & storms may impact the area July 14-16.  During that period, the main corridor of severe weather risk is south of us, however.

Our temperatures will be held in check in the 80s.

