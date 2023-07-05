July 5, PM Weather Forecast Update

Working on this....
More soon....
Friday looks good with 78-84, less humid air, cumulus clouds & sun & northeast winds 8-17 mph. This, after 54-59 in the morning.
As for Saturday, showers are expected with the potential of a couple of storms. This, after 60s in the morning should give way to 77-83 Saturday for highs with higher humidity.
Right now, it appears the main area of heavy, heavy rainfall & severe weather will run from Kansas to Missouri to southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana to Kentucky to Tennessee & northern Alabama.
SLIGHT TO ENHANCED RISK will likely arrive in that zone.
This MCS could be a long-lived, damaging wind event with 1.5-4.5" of rainfall.
This will intercept moisture trying to come northward. Here, it looks like 0.10-0.50" of rainfall.
Cool air aloft on Sunday will bubble up a few showers & storms with sun/clouds with 78-84.
A couple isolated showers & t'showers may bubble up Monday with highs 80-85 after 55-60 in the morning.
A wave of showers & t'showers are expected Tuesday with highs 81-85.
Any severe risk (MARGINAL RISK parameters) would tend to be over Iowa to Missouri & northwestern Illinois in the coldest air aloft.
Wednesday will be warmer & muggy with highs 84-88 with a couple rounds of rain & storms possible. Parameters currently suggest SLIGHT RISK for severe.
After that Wednesday, July 12, some rounds of showers & storms may impact the area July 14-16. During that period, the main corridor of severe weather risk is south of us, however.
Our temperatures will be held in check in the 80s.
45
45
45
45