July 5, 5:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Storms with Eyes On Additional Rain & Storms Down the Road...

Highs today reached 88-93 with heat indices peaking at 95-102.
Line of storms passes this evening 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
A couple to few severe gusts are possible.
The line may weaken in the southeastern & far eastern part of the viewing area, cutting rainfall totals there (as plume of warmer air aloft moves over that area.
The better wind fields aloft for a more organized squall line with bigger severe weather risk will track northwest of the viewing area. As a result, severe risk will not be widespread, but more pulsey & isolated to widely scattered (wind).
Overnight, a few spotty showers & storms are still possible as the little surface low pivots through the area.
Some patchy fog may occur in some areas with lows 66-69.
There are a few scattered showers & t'storms Thursday with upper 70s to mid 80s & winds turning to the north-northwest by afternoon.
Friday looks good with 78-84, less humid air, cumulus clouds & sun & northeast winds 8-17 mph. This, after 54-59 in the morning.
As for Saturday, scattered showers & a few storms are expected. This, after 60s in the morning should give way to 77-83 Saturday for highs with higher humidity.
Right now, it appears the main area of heavy, heavy rainfall & severe weather will run from Kansas to Missouri to southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana to Kentucky to Tennessee & northern Alabama.
SLIGHT TO ENHANCED RISK will likely arrive in that zone.
This MCS could be a long-lived, damaging wind event with 1.5-4.5" of rainfall.
This will intercept moisture trying to come northward. Here, it looks like 0.15-0.60" of rainfall.
There is a higher resolution view of the showers & a few storms coming in Saturday:
There is a broader view of the rainfall Saturday & then the few showers & storms Sunday:
Saturday lower resolution model data:
A couple isolated showers & t'showers may bubble up Monday with highs 80-85 after 55-60 in the morning.
A wave of showers & t'showers are expected Tuesday with highs 81-85.
Any severe risk (MARGINAL RISK parameters) would tend to be over Iowa to Missouri & northwestern Illinois in the coldest air aloft.
Wednesday will be warmer & muggy with highs 84-88 with a couple rounds of rain & storms possible. Parameters currently suggest SLIGHT RISK for severe.
After that Wednesday, July 12, some rounds of showers & storms may impact the area July 14-16. During that period, the main corridor of severe weather risk is south of us, however.
Our temperatures will be held in check near 80 to the mid 80s.
Another round of rain & storms is expected near July 18.
This has origins in an apparent, strong Gulf of Alaska storm that will move into southern Canada/northwestern U.S. (storm's parent origin is a western Pacific tropical storm or typhoon). This storm is seen in most long-range data. This is a rather vigorous upper trough. Parameters are there for at least SLIGHT RISK for severe, but we will monitor.
We should run in the 80s to 90 around that time with high humidity.
There are also signs of some very intense upper ridging getting toward or into August. This could bring dry spell & the hottest weather of the Summer so far. A random 100-degree day cannot be ruled out in an otherwise fairly temperature Summer.
We may not be able to completely shake the D0 to low-end D1 drought status late Summer (mid-last week we were officially in D3 area-wide overall or Severe Drought), but it is obvious there will be great improvements.