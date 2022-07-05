 Skip to main content
July 5, 11:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Opportunities for Storms & a Bit Cooler by the Weekend

  • Updated
Overall, today was the hottest day since Summer 2012.

Highs reached up to 102 & heat indices maxed at 106-118.

The dew points were impressive for part of the day at 75-80 before dropping to 71-76 late, given the drier soils.  However, there was a lot of moisture being advected in & the 0.30-1.10" rainfall in our northeastern areas evaporated rapidly to put much moisture in the area there.

The hottest 101-102 readings seemed to be found over southwestern Fountain County to the Wea Plains of Tippecanoe County to the sandy areas of southwestern & western White County.  Another area of 101-102 was over the dry, sandy areas of Newton County.

Our 100 at the Purdue Airport did not break the record high of 104 set in 1936.

We will continue to track the line of storms now approaching the Mississippi River.

The storms should overcome capping issues over Illinois to our area right now & be able to access the deep reservoir of +2500 J/kg MLCAPE for strong updrafts & downdrafts.  The lingering dry air of the cap may further enhance downdrafts, leading to severe gusts.

So, the complex of storms with potential of some severe gusts (+60 mph) should pass Wednesday morning, mostly in the 5-9 a.m. time frame.

SLIGHT RISK for severe weather is up (2 out of 5 for severe).

A couple showers/storms on the tail end of it may pass 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., then we dry out & the sun comes out.

We then heat up to near 90 to 96 with heat indices +100.  That is unless the morning convective debri or cloudiness lingers longer than expected.

At this point, new data suggests overall 0.50-1" of rainfall for the viewing area from this.

Looks like all of the storms tend to stay southeast & southwest of us tomorrow night with partly to mostly cloudy skies & lows 70-75.

We may then see a round of storms Thursday night after highs 90-95 with heat indices 100-110 during the day with partly cloudy skies.

MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters are with us for that one (1 to 2 out of 5 for severe).

Friday-Monday look dry.  86-90 Friday, 84-89 weekend with sunshine, low humidity & 57-62 at night.

We are hotter Monday with 88-93, but low humidity.

93-99 is possible Tuesday with some storms (& some severe risk) late in the day.  Heat indices of 99-106 are possible.  We are quite capped Tuesday, however, so storm coverage may not exceed 30% & not all storms may completely break through the cap.

Extreme heat of the upper ridge migrates west mid to late next week & we cool off to 78-84 for highs & lows in the 50s!

Extreme eventually sets up Texas to Montana & over California & the Intermountain West.  This will be our break amidst & very hot Summer.

There is no good signal for lots of appreciable rainfall, but it will tend to be more comfortable.

The intense heat then begins pushing back eastward & later July features more extreme heat.

Rounds of extreme heat & dry weather look to occur into early August.

