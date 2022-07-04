July 4, 8 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot 4th ahead with storms likely this week

(WLFI) - Happy Independence Day! We are going to be tracking a lot of sunshine for this morning and through the early afternoon!
Lows this morning are in the lower 60s with clear skies. We will remain clear the rest of the morning but then more clouds will build through the afternoon. Little to no rain chances will be possible for tonight for those firework shows across the viewing area! However, there will be a decaying complex of showers and storms from the NW that may reach our northern counties however widespread coverage will be low.
Highs today will be back into the lower 90s.
Upcoming Forecast Thoughts
A classic summertime pattern will be moving in across the WLFI viewing area. The “Ring of Fire” will begin to set up and for us, this could bring in multiple storm clusters and MCSs (mesoscale convective systems) in our area. These storms' usual threats are damaging strong straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, large hail, and obviously lightning.
**These systems are very tricky to forecast when and where these storms will track and develop and we typically know a good deal about less than a day’s worth of new data. So changes to the forecasts will be likely. We will be monitoring how each storm complex interacts with our area and atmosphere. A CAP could be in place over the next several days which could limit storm development. Always stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest forecast this week and stay weather aware!**
Severe Storm Outlook
Notice how every day over the next three days, the WLFI viewing area will be underneath a Level 1 Marginal Risk for Today, and a Level 2 Slight Risk for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday
The big story for Tuesday will be the heat and humidity. Expected highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values from 100 to 110 area-wide. We will see a lot of sunshine however a few isolated chances for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
Also, when we show futurecast, do not concentrate on specific locations where storms develop. Our futurecast uses different weather models to simulate the atmospheric conditions where storms/rain could develop in the region. Obviously, the further out the data goes the less accurate it is. That's forecasting in general!!
The best chance of rain will fall late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as one of those complexes of showers and storms will begin to move in. This could very well begin to collapse and decay before moving into our area but we will continue to monitor.
Precipitation Outlook for the Next 7 Days
The Weather Prediction Center's 7-Day Precipitation Outlook has most of the region underneath 1-2 inches of rain. This is greatly dependent on the track and location of the complexes that will work through. Hopefully some of our viewing area can tap into the rain chances that we will see.
7-Day Outlook
Once the system moves out in the morning, we could certainly end up with another day depending on the CAP over our area. The CAP is basically a big bubble of hot air in the atmosphere that limits upward cloud development. This will be the case with any complex that tries to move through this week.
Another system could work in by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as well as Thursday night and into Friday. Again, details are very minimal and we will keep an eye on the latest data every day to bring you the latest information.
Temperatures all week will remain above normal with highs on Wednesday in the lower 90s as well Thursday. Then, the upper 80s could arrive Friday and through next weekend.
The pattern looks to shift into a quieter regime this coming weekend into Sunday with near-normal highs in the mid to lower 80s.