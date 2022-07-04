 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

July 4, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders"....

  • 0
July 4, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders"....

Storm with severe risk may clip far west/northwest before 9 p.m. & showers will dry up.  Area to watch before 9 p.m. is western Benton & northwestern Warren with some showers elsewhere for a time.

Storms may also clip northeastern counties early tomorrow morning before collapsing.

Lows tonight will only drop to 72-80 with dew points humid to muggy at 70-76 & south winds 10-18 mph.

There is risk of a couple severe gusts in our northeastern counties tomorrow morning & gust from storm clipping far west/northwest this evening.

Most fireworks displays will be ok as they begin at 9 to 10 p.m.

2
7
5
7

"Ring of Fire" pattern continues tomorrow.

On the outflow boundary of the storms over our northeastern counties in the morning, that boundary may pop a few storms through the cap.

Any storms that completely overcome it may pose a severe threat (mainly downburst threat).

Highs of 93-100 are likely with heat indices of 100-114 with south to southwest winds at 13-26 mph.

3

Northeastern counties may be clipped by complex of storms tomorrow night before collapsing with south to southwest winds 7-15 mph & lows 72-80.

4

Wednesday may feature some storms along the outflow boundary from the overnight storms.  Highs of 91-100 are expected with heat indices of 99-113 with southwest winds 10-18 mph.

After lows of 73-80 Wednesday night, Thursday will feature highs 91-97 with heat indices of 100-113.

On Thursday afternoon-evening, complex of storms may overtop hot ridge & pass through from the north with risk of some severe gusts.

9

We dry out after that & turn slightly cooler with low humidity for Friday-Sunday as surface cold front pass Thursday night & the hot ridge contracts.

1

It will begin to re-expand next week with 94-100 possible by next Wednesday-Thursday.

5
7

Thoughts are that we may see a wave of storms with some severe risk over part of the area, followed by a nice cool-down at the month's mid-point.

Nice contraction of the hot ridge!

Highs of 78-84 with lows in the 50s are likely here!

1

Thing is, the hot ridge doesn't go away.  I locates for a time.  Note where the intense heat is located........the West & Northwest U.S.

7

The intense heat builds back in for a couple of rough heat waves late July & early August.

1

Drier trend continues late July-early August overall with the soil feedbacks in the Plains & Midwest & tthe PDO/AMO set-up in tandem with the traditional long-term La Nina.

4

Recommended for you