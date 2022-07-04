July 4, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & "Ring of Fire" "Ridge Riders"....

Storm with severe risk may clip far west/northwest before 9 p.m. & showers will dry up. Area to watch before 9 p.m. is western Benton & northwestern Warren with some showers elsewhere for a time.
Storms may also clip northeastern counties early tomorrow morning before collapsing.
Lows tonight will only drop to 72-80 with dew points humid to muggy at 70-76 & south winds 10-18 mph.
There is risk of a couple severe gusts in our northeastern counties tomorrow morning & gust from storm clipping far west/northwest this evening.
Most fireworks displays will be ok as they begin at 9 to 10 p.m.
"Ring of Fire" pattern continues tomorrow.
On the outflow boundary of the storms over our northeastern counties in the morning, that boundary may pop a few storms through the cap.
Any storms that completely overcome it may pose a severe threat (mainly downburst threat).
Highs of 93-100 are likely with heat indices of 100-114 with south to southwest winds at 13-26 mph.
Northeastern counties may be clipped by complex of storms tomorrow night before collapsing with south to southwest winds 7-15 mph & lows 72-80.
Wednesday may feature some storms along the outflow boundary from the overnight storms. Highs of 91-100 are expected with heat indices of 99-113 with southwest winds 10-18 mph.
After lows of 73-80 Wednesday night, Thursday will feature highs 91-97 with heat indices of 100-113.
On Thursday afternoon-evening, complex of storms may overtop hot ridge & pass through from the north with risk of some severe gusts.
We dry out after that & turn slightly cooler with low humidity for Friday-Sunday as surface cold front pass Thursday night & the hot ridge contracts.
It will begin to re-expand next week with 94-100 possible by next Wednesday-Thursday.
Thoughts are that we may see a wave of storms with some severe risk over part of the area, followed by a nice cool-down at the month's mid-point.
Nice contraction of the hot ridge!
Highs of 78-84 with lows in the 50s are likely here!
Thing is, the hot ridge doesn't go away. I locates for a time. Note where the intense heat is located........the West & Northwest U.S.
The intense heat builds back in for a couple of rough heat waves late July & early August.
Drier trend continues late July-early August overall with the soil feedbacks in the Plains & Midwest & tthe PDO/AMO set-up in tandem with the traditional long-term La Nina.