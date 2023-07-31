July 31, 6:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dry for Now, But Increasing Potential of Rainfall with Time....

Lows this morning dropped to a cool, crisp 51-59.
Highs today were nice at
_____________________________________________
Some bouts of some smoke aloft will impact us this week from massive wildfires burning in northwestern Canada. The good news is that the Quebec & Ontario fires are largely gone now, extinguished by persistent wetter pattern for weeks there.
You can see some of the smoke getting in here today.
There is that milky, pale sky showing some of the smoke coming in with the northwest flow aloft.
_____________________________________________
Extremely hot upper ridge will continue from Oklahoma to Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley.
This will result in the "Ring of Fire" pattern as "Ridge Riders" ride the periphery of actual air temperatures exceeding 105.
_____________________________________________
Hit/miss spotty showers/storms are possible Wednesday-Friday at times with much more humid, warmer weather. Again, as seen, the heaviest rainfall & storm action is southwest of our area.
It turns a bit cooler, less humid Saturday, followed by much better rainfall coverage Sunday with a couple rounds of rain & storms. It looks like one round in the morning & another in the afternoon-evening.
Parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. Better risk (SLIGHT RISK parameters showing up) is just south & southeast of our area.
_____________________________________________
After another brief bout of lower humidity, another round of rainfall & storms is possible early next week. Yet another may follow at the end of next week.
_____________________________________________
It appears the pattern of below normal temperatures north half of U.S. & extreme heat in the South will continue with the Nebraska to Tennessee & eventually Nebraska & Iowa to Ohio corridors being the active storm track.
This means above normal rainfall & opportunities for some severe weather.
The latest CFSv2 is indicative of a corridor of some severe weather risk over our region near mid-August. Brief, random surge of intense heat (90s to 100) may occur on one day & that is it.
_____________________________________________
Your 10-day outlook:
_____________________________________________
Late August features below normal rainfall & perhaps a surge of above normal temperatures.
We then see a spurt of above normal rainfall in early September with very warm, muggy conditions (above normal temperatures). This looks to be followed by a round of below normal temperatures after September 10 with a taste of Fall (lows in the 40s).