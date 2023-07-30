July 30, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update: Some More Showers & T'Storms Ahead with Temperatures Held in Check (Until Another Brief Surge of Intense Heat Mid-August For a Day or Two).....

We are still running a bit below normal to normal temperature-wise for July, despite that brief heat surge.
Rainfall is thankfully running closer to normal to above normal.
____________________________________
After that brief surge of 91-96 with heat indices 103-113 for one day, we are back to the pattern of temperatures being held under control.
In that surge to that heat, we saw some storms, then bigger storms with the transition back to the cooler weather.
Thursday-Saturday morning rainfall totaled 0.50-5.51" per gauges over the area.
Doppler radar estimates show the scope of the rainfall July 27-29:
_____________________________________
A narrow EF0 tornado was confirmed in Cass County from early Saturday morning.
We will see if brief EF0 is confirmed southeast of Morocco per NWS Chicago.
______________________________________
Sporadic strong to severe gusts occurred Friday night-early Saturday morning.
The highest measured gust was 75 mph at Athens, followed by 74 mph at the Grissom Air Reserve Base. There is evidence of 70-80 mph downburst southeast of Rensselaer.
Measured t'storm wind gusts Friday night-early Saturday morning:
______________________________________
Isolated strong to severe gusts also occurred with storms Friday morning & again Friday early evening (northeast).
A gust of 60 mph was measured at the Rochester-Fulton County Airport Friday evening, while a gust of 45 mph was measured on the southeast side of Lafayette & 56 mph 6 W Pine Village Friday morning.
______________________________________
Tonight looks crisp & cool with lows 52-56. Some patchy fog could develop.
Monday looks good with low humidity & 81-85 (dew points 50s).
After 50s Tuesday morning, 81-85 is likely Tuesday with sun, followed by 58-62 Wednesday morning.
The main corridor of severe weather with flooding rainfall will run from Nebraska & Kansas to Missouri to Tennessee to Georgia. There, +5" rainfall may occur over the next 10 days.
My thoughts are that much of our area will see 1.25" or less totals for 10-day rainfall. A few places may see more, but the widespread heavier rainfall, again, is tending to set up just southwest of our area.
Here, a few scattered showers & t'showers are possible Wednesday PM with higher humidity & 83-87, followed by some showers & storms Thursday & Friday with humid to muggy highs of 84-88.
______________________________________
After a cooler, less humid next weekend, some showers & storms are possible Monday-Tuesday of next week with warm humid to muggy 80s.
Parameters suggest MARGINAL RISK of severe Monday.
_______________________________________
After that, showers & storms will be possible off & on August 10-13 with SLIGHT RISK parameters for severe weather. Higher parameters are suggested Nebraska to northern Illinois with more ENHANCED RISK scenarios.
Just prior to that point, we may have another random, but brief surge of intense heat with 90s to 100 & heat indices to +110.
The rounds of storms will tend to occur on the periphery of the heat dome:
_______________________________________
That active Nebraska-Iowa to Ohio storm track with the heavy rainfall & severe weather risk:
_______________________________________
After that, we tend to cool off & the rain shuts off, but not before potentially dumping good, heavy amounts over the area.
So, cool north half of U.S., intense heat South & Texas to puts active storm/rainfall track over our area for this time period.
Again, brief surge of heat from the south look to briefly hit our area amidst overall bit below normal temperatures.