July 3, PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & Some Opportunities for Storms

Heat Advisories are lining up from South Dakota to southwestern Indiana & will be expanding northeastward with time. Some Excessive Heat Warnings will also be issued, as well as extreme heat expands back north & northeastward.
Highs yesterday maxed at 84-88 while highs today reached 88-94.
The humidity was very low both days (dew points 40s to 50s) with north to northeast to east winds 10-25 mph, leading to high evaporation rates & continued worsening of the drought.
The very dry air & calming winds did allow the temperature to tank to 55-60 last night, rather than 61-67 as first thought.
Tonight, with a clear sky, lack of wind & the very dry air, we should drop to 62-65.
As for tomorrow or July 4th, the humidity looks very low (dew points 51-56) through early afternoon with lots of sunshine.
However, we should see it rise rapidly after 3-4 p.m. to 65-70 then 67-72.
With highs 92-96, this should propel heat indices quickly up to 96-104.
Winds will be south at 10-25 mph through the day.
45
45
45
45
45
45