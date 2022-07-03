 Skip to main content
July 3, PM Weather Forecast Update-Intense Heat & Some Opportunities for Storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Heat Advisories are lining up from South Dakota to southwestern Indiana & will be expanding northeastward with time.  Some Excessive Heat Warnings will also be issued, as well as extreme heat expands back north & northeastward.

3

Highs yesterday maxed at 84-88 while highs today reached 88-94.

The humidity was very low both days (dew points 40s to 50s) with north to northeast to east winds 10-25 mph, leading to high evaporation rates & continued worsening of the drought.

The very dry air & calming winds did allow the temperature to tank to 55-60 last night, rather than 61-67 as first thought.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lack of wind & the very dry air, we should drop to 62-65.

As for tomorrow or July 4th, the humidity looks very low (dew points 51-56) through early afternoon with lots of sunshine.

However, we should see it rise rapidly after 3-4 p.m. to 65-70 then 67-72.

With highs 92-96, this should propel heat indices quickly up to 96-104.

Winds will be south at 10-25 mph through the day.

